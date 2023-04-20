logo

 

Kendriya Vidyalaya Admission List 2023 for Class 1 - Direct link to check

As per the KVS Admission Schedule, KV 2nd list and lottery result will be published on April 28 and 3rd list on May 04, 2023. Read More

Thursday April 20, 2023 0:46 AM, ummid.com News Network

Kendriya Vidyalaya Admission 2023-24 List for Class 1: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) is set to release on its website www.kvsangathan.nic.in the KV Admission First List 2023 Class 1 today i.e. Thursday April 20, 2023.

"Declaration of provisionally selected and waiting list for Class 1 will be on April 20, 2023", the KVS Admission Schedule 2023-24 said.

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has not mentioned any time to release the KV admission Class 1 first list. The list however will be published and can be downloaded from the official website anytime by today afternoon.

Steps to check Kendriya Vidyalaya Admission List 2023

1. Go to KVS Admission website : kvvayusenanagar.edu.in.
2. Click on "Parents are requested to click here to check lottery results"
3. Enter log-in code, date of birth of the child, mobile number and the captcha code as shown in the box.
4. Click on Log-in to check the KV Admission List 2023 in PDF.
5. Alternatively, you can also login and check admission status.
6. The KVS list in PDF can also be downloaded from KVS Regional website.

Parents should note that KVS first admission list will be published today and if seats remain vacant, second and third lists will be announced on April 28 and May 4, 2023, as per KV Admission Schedule 2023.

KV Admission 2023 Important Dates

Online Registration for Class 1 Admission: March 27 to April 17, 2023.

Declaration of 1st Provisional Select and Wait List of registered candidates: April 20, 2023.

Declaration of 2nd Selection and Wait List of registered candidates: April 28, 2023.

Declaration of 3rd Selection List: May 04, 2023.

Online Registration for Admission in Class 2 and above: April 03 to 12, 2023.

The Kendriya Vidyalayas, currently about 1200 across India, were established with the primary aim to cater to the educational needs of the children of transferable Central Government employees including Defence and Para-Military personnel by providing a common programme of education, to pursue excellence and set pace in the field of school education and to initiate and promote experimentation and innovativeness in education in collaboration with other bodies like the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT).

 

