KVS Class 1 Admission 2023-24 Begins - Direct Link to Apply

Kendriya Vidyalaya Admission 2023-24: Online registration and application process for admission in Kendriya Vidyalaya Class I for the academic year 2023-24 session has been started through official website kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in from today i.e. Monday March 27, 2023.
The last date to apply is April 17, 2023.
"Online Registration for Admission to Class I in Kendriya Vidyalaya for the Academic Year 2023-24 is commencing from March 27 at 10:00 AM and will continue till April 17, 2023 up to 07:00 PM", the KVS Admission Notice released by the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) said.
Online registration and application process for KVS Admission in Class II and above (except Class XI) will begin on April 03, 2023, the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) said.
"Admission for Class II and above (except Class XI), subject to availability of seats, will start from 03.04.2023 and end on 12.04.2023", KVS admission notification 2023-24 added.
KVS first admission list will be published on April 20, 2023 and if seats remain vacant, second and third lists will be announced on April 28 and May 4, 2023.
1. Click here to go to the KVS Admission portal: kvsangathan.nic.in.
2. Follow the link marked as “Click to Register”.
3. Read carefully the given instructions, click on the checkbox confirming you have read the instructions.
4. Click on the “Proceed” button and fill the form.
KV Admission 2023 Important Dates
Online Registration for Class 1 Admission: March 27 to April 17, 2023.
Declaration of 1st Provisional Select and Wait List of registered candidates: April 20, 2023.
Declaration of 2nd Selection and Wait List of registered candidates: April 28, 2023.
Declaration of 3rd Selection List: May 04, 2023.
Online Registration for Admission in Class 2 and above: April 03 to 12, 2023.
A Child must be 6 year old as per NEP 2020 as on 31st March in the academic year in which admission is sought for Class I. (Child born on 1st April should also be considered.)
The Kendriya Vidyalayas, currently about 1200 across India, were established with the primary aim to cater to the educational needs of the children of transferable Central Government employees including Defence and Para-Military personnel by providing a common programme of education, to pursue excellence and set pace in the field of school education and to initiate and promote experimentation and innovativeness in education in collaboration with other bodies like the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT).
Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has also published on its website as detailed admission notice for the academic year 2023-24 that parents can study before proceeding for online application.
