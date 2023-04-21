Watch: Slogans praising Atiq Ahmed outside Patna Jama Masjid

Patna: A group of Muslims on Friday shouted slogans praising slain Uttar Pradesh leader Atiq Ahmed, his brother Ashraf Ahmed and son Asad Ahmed here, and slammed the manner in which they were gunned down.
They also termed their killings a conspiracy by the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh.
A large number of people assembled at the Jama Masjid near Patna Junction to offer Friday prayers on the last day of Ramadan. After the prayers, a section of them came out on the roads and shouted slogans of "Shaheed Atiq Ahmed Amar Rahe, Ashraf Ahmed Amar Rahe, and Asad Ahmed Amar Rahe".
They have shouted slogans against the Centre and the UP government.
Rais Ghaznavi, one of the protesters, said:
"Uttar Pradesh's Yogi Adityanath government is responsible for the murder of Atiq Ahmed, his brother, and son. They have used criminals to murder them in a planned way. The state government, UP police, media and court are involved in the conspiracy."
In reply to a question that Atiq was accused on many wrongdoings, Gaznavi said:
"There are law and the courts in the country. If the court would give the death penalty to them, we have no objection to it. But the way criminals were used to kill the brothers are objectionable."
"The court had given the remand to Uttar Pradesh Police and it was their responsibility to provide them security. Three persons came in and they murdered the two in a planned way", he said.
After performing Friday prayers, people raised slogans against the Modi government and Yogi government, and chanted "Atiq Ahmed Amar Rahe". The slogans were raised outside the Jama Masjid located at Patna Junction. #JamaMasjid #patnajunction #Patna #Bihar pic.twitter.com/7yMgexWupK— Daily News India (@DNI_official_TT) April 21, 2023
"We have prayed to Allah to accept the martyrdom of Shaheed Atiq Ahmed and his brother," he added.
This is not the first time that Atiq Ahmed is praised after his brutal murder. On April 19, Parayagraj Congress leader went to the local Qabristan, laid Indian Tricolour and saluted Atiq Ahmed for "fighting against injustice".
He also demanded Bharat Ratna for Atiq Ahmed.
Atiq Ahmed had won five assembly elections from Allahabad (West) constituency, besided wining Parliamentary election from Phulpur seat. Allahabad is last year renamed as Prayagraj.
Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ahsraf were shot dead while they were talking to media outside a hospital they were taken to for medical check-up. Both were handcuffed and surrounded by police when the assailants gunned them down.
On the other hand, Atiq's son Asad was gunned down by Uttar Pradesh Police on April 13. UP Police said it was an "encounter", however former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav refuted the police claim.
