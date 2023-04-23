logo

 

Welcome Guest! You are here: Home » India

39-yr-old man beaten to death in Delhi's Shadipur; 2 held

A 39-year-old man has been beaten to death by two persons in Delhi's Shadipur area in an incident of road rage, the police said on Sunday. Read More

Sunday April 23, 2023 9:35 PM, IANS

39-yr-old man beaten to death in Delhi's Shadipur; 2 held

New Delhi: A 39-year-old man has been beaten to death by two persons in Delhi's Shadipur area in an incident of road rage, the police said on Sunday.

The accused individuals -- identified as Manish Kumar, 19, and Lalchand a.k.a. Pramod, 20, have been arrested.

The incident took place on Saturday. The police received a call about the incident at around 11.30 p.m.

The caller said that a man with injuries was lying on the street.

"Manish and Lalchand were moving in a cab. The deceased, who was moving on his scooty, was on the road. All three had first argument over giving a passage, which led to a scuffle between them. Thereafter, the accused pushed him off his scooty and then thrashed him," a police officer said.

'Brought dead'

A police team that later reached the spot learnt that the injured individual was taken to a nearby government hospital by the local residents.

The deceased, who was later identified as Pankaj Thakur, was declared dead on arrival by the doctors.

"On the basis of inspection of the scene of crime, local intelligence and scanning of CCTV footage, two alleged persons were identified," said the police.

An initial probe into the matter revealed that the deceased was kicked and punched by the accused.

 

For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.

Google News

Share this page

 Post Comments
Note: By posting your comments here you agree to the terms and conditions of www.ummid.com

Top Stories

Amritpal Singh arrested after 37 days of run

Amritpal Singh arrested after 37 days of run
Logo