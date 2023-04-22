“Eid Mubarak from Space”: UAE Astronaut’s Touching Video Win Hearts

International Space Station (ISS): As the world celebrate Eid al Fitr Friday April 21, 2023, United Arab Emirates (UAE) Astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi has shared a touching video from the International Space Station (ISS) for the people back home.
Sultan Al Neyadi is the first Arab astronaut to spend a duration of six months in space. He docked for the ISS via the “Falcon 9” rocket in February 2023.
In a video shared on his twitter account, Sultan Al Neyadi takes viewers on a tour of the International Space Station (ISS), later coming in front of the camera and wishing people back home the Eid greeting.
“Today, I’ll be celebrating Eid with my trusty companion Suhail. On this blessed occasion I send my warmest greetings to my family, friends, and everyone back on Earth”, he wrote on Twitter.
“May this special occasion bring you peace, happiness, and prosperity”, he added.
“Eid Mubarak!” he wrote.
Al Neyadi was wearing the traditional Arab dress while celebrating Eid al Fitr in space onboard ISS.
بالعادة العيد مع أهلي وعيالي لكن اليوم أنا مع صديقي سهيل وكاشخين كشخة العيد في محطة الفضاء الدولية. وفي هذه المناسبة، أرسل سلامي إلى قادة الوطن وعائلتي وأصدقائي ولكم جميعًا. عسى أن يحمل هذا العيد السلام والسعادة والخير للعالم أجمع. كل عام وانتم بألف خير وعساكم من عوّاده. pic.twitter.com/YX7x1tOYrn— Sultan AlNeyadi (@Astro_Alneyadi) April 21, 2023
The video has been viewed by more than 338,000 people so far, attracted over 340 comments, 856 retweets and over 2,875 likes.
Al Neyadi was earlier in news when he discussed why he will not be able to observe Ramadan fast – mandatory on every Muslim.
Later in Ramadan, Al Neyadi shared a video of Makkah and Madinah – the two holiest cities on Earth, from the space.
What made this video more special was the fact that Al Neyadi shared it on Laylatul Qadr – 27th day of Ramadan 1444 AH.
من محطة الفضاء الدولية، إهداء لعيال سلمان في هذه الليالي المباركة إهداء لبلاد الحرمين الشريفين، مهبط الوحي وأرض الرسالة، المملكة العربية السعودية. pic.twitter.com/3OQTg4CgXb— Sultan AlNeyadi (@Astro_Alneyadi) April 17, 2023
"From the International Space Station, a gift for King Salman and his family on these blessed nights."
"Dedication to the country of the Two Holy Mosques, the landing site of revelation and the land of the message, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia", he wrote while sharing the video.
Back in November 2021, Russian cosmonaut, Anton Shkaplerov, had shared the photos of Madinah al Munawwarah – the city of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) as seen from the space.
