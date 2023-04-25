UP 10th Result 2023 Declared, Priyanshi Soni State Topper

Uttar Pradesh Board Class 10th Result 2023: Priyanshi Soni of Sita Bal Vidya Mandi Inter College of Mahmudabad, Sitapur has topped the Uttar Pradesh board Class 10 exam held in 2023.
The Uttar Pradesh board declared the 10th result today afternoon.
According to the result data released today, the UP board registered an overall pass percentage of 89.78%.
The board said a total of 28,63,621 students from different districts of Uttar Pradesh had appeared for the 10th board exams held in Feb/March 2023. Out of them 25,70,987 students have been declared pass, with the board registering a pass percentage of about 90%.
The Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Board (UPSEB), also known as Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), is set to declare today i.e. Tuesday April 25, 2023 Class 10 (UPMSP Class X Madhyamik) Matric result 2023 on its official website upmsp.edu.in and "upresults.nic.in".
Priyanshi Soni of Mahmedabad, Sitapur bagged a 59o out of the total 600 marks to bag the 1st rank in the state with a pass percentage of 98.33%.
The 2nd place was jointly secured by Kushagra Pandey of Arya Bhatt Vidya Mandir High School, Mangalapur, Kanpur Dehat and Mishkat Noor of Canossa Convent Girls Inter college, Ayodhya. Both the students have scored 97.83% marks which is 587 out of 600.
Onthe other hand, 3rd place went to three students - Krishna Jha of BKGS Inter college, Parkhan, Mathura, Arpit Gangwar of SVMIC Bisalpur, Pilibhit and Shreyshi Singh of Raj Montessor Inter College, Semari, Sultanpur. All the three students have scored 97.67% marks which is 586 out of the grand total of 600.
"U. P. Board High School (Class X) Examination - 2023 Results Likely to be published on 25 APRIL 2023 (1:30 PM Onwards)", the board confirmed in a one line message posted on its official website.
Once declared, UP 10th result will be available for download on the 10th result website upresults.nic.in. Students will also be able to check their results via SMS.
The board conducted the UP Board 10th exams from February 16, 2023, to March 3, 2023. About 30 lakh students from different districts of Uttar Pradesh had appeared for the important exams.
1. Click here to go to the Allahabad board's official official website: upresults.nic.in.
2. Click on the link "U. P. Board High School (Class X) Examination - 2023 Results".
3. Enter the necessary details like Roll Number and school code.
4. Click on Submit button.
5. Results will be displayed on the screen.
6. The candidates are advised to take a printout for future use.
The UP board Secondary HSC result 2023 can also be checked on upmsp.edu.in, IndiaResults.com and some other websites.
The overall pass percentage of Uttar Pradesh Class 10 board exam of the year 2022 was 88.18.
Prince Patel of Kanpur topped the Uttar Pradesh board 2022 exams by scoring 97.67% (586/600 marks). Sanskriti Thakur and Kiran Kushwaha jointly shared the 2nd rank scoring 97.50% (585/600 marks).
Aniket Sharma came 3rd with 97.33% marks, and Palak Awasthi and Astha Singh shared the 4th Rank with 97.17% marks.
