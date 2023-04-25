UP 12th Result 2023 Declared, Shubh Chopra State Topper

Uttar Pradesh Board Class 12th Result 2023: Shubh Chopra has topped the UP board Intermediate 12th board exam result of which is declared today.
Shubh Chopra scored a pass percentage of 97.8% with 489/500.
Anamika and Saurabh Gangwar have jointly secured the 2nd rank with a pass percentage of 97.20% and 486/500.
Priyanshu Upadhyay, Khushi and Supriya registered a pass percentage of 97% and 485/500 marks to bag the 3rd rank.
Shiva, Piyush Tomar, Subhashana, Bikram Singh, and Nikhi bagged the 4th rank with 484 marks and 96.8% pass percentage.
A total of 25,71,002 students from different districts of Uttar Pradesh had appeared for Class 12th board exam in 2023. Out of them 19,41,717 students have been declared pass, with the board registering an overall pass percentage of 75%.
The Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Board (UPSEB), also known as Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), is set to declare today i.e. Tuesday April 25 Class 12 (UPMSP Class XIIth) Intermediate result 2023 on its official website upmsp.edu.in and "upresults.nic.in".
"U. P. Board Intermediate (Class XII) Examination - 2023 Results Likely to be published on 25 APRIL 2023 (1:30 PM Onwards)", the board confirmed in a one line message posted on its official website.
Once declared, UP 12th result will be available for download on the 12th result website upresults.nic.in. Students will also be able to check their results via SMS.
The board conducted the UP Board 10th exams from February 16, 2023, to March 4, 2023. About 26 lakh students from different districts of Uttar Pradesh had appeared for the important exams.
1. Click here to go to the Allahabad board's official official website: upresults.nic.in.
2. Click on the link "U. P. Board Intermediate (Class XII) Examination - 2023 Results".
3. Enter the necessary details like Roll Number and school code.
4. Click on Submit button.
5. Results will be displayed on the screen.
6. The candidates are advised to take a printout for future use.
The UP board Intermediate result 2023 can also be checked on upmsp.edu.in, IndiaResults.com and some other websites.
The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), Allahabad Uttar Pradesh had registered an overall pass percentage of 85.33 in the Class 12 Intermediate 2022 exams result of which was declared on June 18.
Prince Patel of Kanpur had topped the Uttar Pradesh board 2022 exams by scoring 97.67% (586/600 marks). Sanskriti Thakur and Kiran Kushwaha jointly shared the 2nd rank scoring 97.50% (585/600 marks).
Aniket Sharma came 3rd with 97.33% marks, and Palak Awasthi and Astha Singh shared the 4th Rank with 97.17% marks.
