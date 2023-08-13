Maharashtra Direct 2nd Yr Engineering 2023 Merit List - Direct Link

Maharashtra CET Cell Direct 2nd Year Engineering (DSE) Admission 2023: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell is set to publish today i.e. Sunday August 13, 2023 on its official website dse23.mahacet.org.in Merit List of students seeking admission in Direct Second Year Full Time Under Graduate Course in Engineering (B.E and B.Tech) for the academic year 2023-24.
Candidates should note that the DSE Merit List released today will be Provisional.
After the release of Provisional Merit List today, candidates can raise objection up to 05:00 pm on August 16, 2023 if they find any error in their personal or academic details.
The CET Cell will release Final Merit List after addressing the grievances of the candidates, according to Maharashtra CET Cell Direct Second Year Engineering Counselling Schedule 2023.
Candidates should note that the Final Merit List of candidates applying for DSE 2022 admission will be published on August 19, 2023.
After publication of DSE Final Merit List on August 19, the admission process will move to the next stage when candidates whose names appear in the Final Merit List will be required to fill College Choice and Option Form.
1. Click here to go to the official website: dse2023.mahacet.org.in.
2. Click on "DSE BE/BTech Provisional Merit List" on the Home Page.
3. Enter your Application ID starting with DSE23 and Date of Birth.
4. Click on Submit button to check your name and position.
Candidates should note that the CET Cell will publish Seat Matrix giving details of vacant seats in various colleges after publishing the Final Merit List.
Candidates are required to read carefully the Seat Matrix before submitting DSE 2023 Option Form. This is important as allotment of seats will be done based on options submitted by the candidates.
Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell had released on its official website dse2023.mahacet.org.in the Notification, simultaneously starting online registration for Admission to Direct Second Year (DSE) Full Time Under Graduate Course in Engineering and Technology (B.E. and B.Tech) for the year 2023-24 from July 13, 2023.
• Online registration of application and uploading of required documents by the Candidate for admission on website (For Maharashtra State / All India / NRI / OCI / PIO / CIWGC / FN candidates): July 13 to August 10, 2023.
• Display of DSE 2023 Provisional Merit List: August 13, 2023.
• Submission of grievances if any, for all type of Candidates: August 14 to 16, 2023
• Display of DSE23 Final Merit lists of Maharashtra State/All India candidates on website: August 19, 2023
• Display of Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round I: August 19, 2023
• Option Form Submission: August 20 to 22, 2023
• Display of Provisional Allotment of DSE 23 CAP Round I: August 24, 2023
• Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for Direct 2nd year CAP Round II : August 28, 2023
• Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round II: September 02, 2023
Maharashtra MHT CET Counselling for Direct 2nd Year Admission in Engineering and Technology (DSE 2023) started after MHT CET result that was declared on May 31, 2023.
Candidates passing Polytechnic Diploma Courses in Engineering (Civil, Information Technology IT, Mechanical, Production, Electrical and Electronics) or selected course in BSc with approved subjects are eligible for admission in Direct Second Year Engineering admission.
Candidates can also refer Provisional Seat Matrix for the Academic Year 2022-2023 and CAP round-wise cut off of previous year on the official website.
