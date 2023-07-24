Maharashtra Direct 2nd-yr Engineering Admission 2023: Registration Starts

Maharashtra Direct 2nd Year Engineering / Technology Admission 2023: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has released on its official website dse2023.mahacet.org.in the Notification and has simultaneously started online registration for Admission to Direct Second Year (DSE) Full Time Under Graduate Course in Engineering and Technology (B.E. and B.Tech) for the year 2023-24 from today i.e. Thursday July 13, 2023.
According to the Maharashtra Direct Second Year Engineering Admission Counselling Schedule, the last date of application was first fixed as July 22, 2023 and the last date of document verification as July 23, 2023.
The last date of application and document verification later extended till July 26 and 27, 2023 respectively.
"Those candidates who will not verify documents at FC, there name will not be display in the provisional and final merit list", DSE 2023 Admission Notification said.
1. Click here to go to the official website: dse2023.mahacet.org.in.
2. Click on "New Registration".
3. Read the given instructions carefully and complete the Online Application Form for DSE22 admission.
4. Upload Qualification Details, Photos, Payment and other details.
5. Take the printout of the completed application form and submit at nearest FC.
1. Click here to go to the official website: dse2023.mahacet.org.in.
2. Click on "New Registration".
3. Read the given instructions carefully and complete the Online Application Form for DSE22 admission.
4. Upload Qualification Details, Photos, Payment and other details.
5. Take the printout of the completed application form and submit at nearest FC.
Candidates should note that they can select E-Scrutiny Mode or Physical Mode of document verification. E-Scrutiny Mode is new service started from this year.
• Online registration of application and uploading of required documents by the Candidate for admission on website (For Maharashtra State / All India / NRI / OCI / PIO / CIWGC / FN candidates): July 13 to 26, 2023.
• Display of DSE 2023 Provisional Merit List: July 29, 2023.
• Submission of grievances if any, for all type of Candidates: July 30 to August 01, 2023
• Display of DSE23 Final Merit lists of Maharashtra State/All India candidates on website: August 03, 2023
• Display of Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round I: August 03, 2023
• Option Form Submission: August 04 to 06, 2023
• Display of Provisional Allotment of DSE 23 CAP Round I: August 08, 2023
• Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for Direct 2nd year CAP Round II : August 12, 2023
• Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round II: August 18, 2023
• Online registration of application and uploading of required documents by the Candidate for admission on website (For Maharashtra State / All India / NRI / OCI / PIO / CIWGC / FN candidates): July 13 to 26, 2023.
• Display of DSE 2023 Provisional Merit List: July 29, 2023.
• Submission of grievances if any, for all type of Candidates: July 30 to August 01, 2023
• Display of DSE23 Final Merit lists of Maharashtra State/All India candidates on website: August 03, 2023
• Display of Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round I: August 03, 2023
• Option Form Submission: August 04 to 06, 2023
• Display of Provisional Allotment of DSE 23 CAP Round I: August 08, 2023
• Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for Direct 2nd year CAP Round II : August 12, 2023
• Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round II: August 18, 2023
Maharashtra MHT CET Counselling for Direct 2nd Year Admission in Engineering and Technology (DSE 2023) started after MHT CET result that was declared on May 31, 2023.
Candidates who have selected E-Scrutiny Mode for document verification shall fill online application form and scan original document and upload the required documents from any computer/smartphone connected to internet from anywhere.
Such candidate need not have to visit to EScrutiny Center for verification and confirmation of the application form. His/her application & documents shall be verified and confirmed by the E Scrutiny Center through eScrutiny Mode.
Candidates passing Polytechnic Diploma Courses in Engineering (Civil, Information Technology IT, Mechanical, Production, Electrical and Electronics) or selected course in BSc with approved subjects are eligible for admission in Direct Second Year Engineering admission.
Candidates can also refer Provisional Seat Matrix for the Academic Year 2022-2023 and CAP round-wise cut off of previous year on the official website.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.