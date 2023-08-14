"Ill intended, Mischievous": SC issues alert against fake news quoting CJI Chandrachud

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Monday said that action is being taken by the law enforcement authorities against a social media post having a photo of Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud and falsely quoting him to provoke public for protest against the "dictatorial government".
In a hard-hitting rebuttal issued by the Public Relations Office (PRO), the SC termed the social media post ill-intended and mischievous.
"It has come to the notice of the Supreme Court of India that a social media post invoking the public to protest against authorities using a file photograph and falsely quoting the Chief Justice India is being circulated", the SC alerted people.
"The post is fake, ill-intended and mischievous", it said.
"No such post has been issued by the Chief Justice of India nor has he authorised any such post", the SC categorically said.
The Supreme Court also said it is taking action against those involved in spreading this fake news
"Appropriate action is being taken in this regard with the law enforcement authorities", the SC said.
The purported message being shared with the CJI Chandrachud's photo, now categorically termed by SC as fake, reads:
"We are trying our best to save the Constitution of India, the democracy of India. But your cooperation is also very important for this, all the people should unite and come out on the streets and ask the government for their rights, this dictatorial government will scare people, and threaten, but you don't have to be afraid, keep courage and ask the government to account, I am with you."
The Secretary General of the Supreme Court and also Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta have confirmed that the message being circulated was fake.
“It is a fake forward. No CJI will ever do such a thing, much less a luminary like CJI Chandrachud. Steps should be and will be taken for such a serious mischief in the name of Hon Chief Justice of India", Mehta said while talking to Law Today.
