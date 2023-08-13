Hate speech, threat calls at Haryana Mahapanchayat despite SC, Police warnings

Palwal (Haryana): Right wing extremist leaders Sunday while addressing a Mahapanchayat here in Palwal delivered Hate Speeches, threatened Muslims and asked Hindus to pick up arms.
The Mahapanchayat organized at Pondri village in Palwal was called on Sunday to discuss the preparations to resume the Vishva Hindu Parishad’s Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra, which was disrupted on July 31 following the communal clashes in the Muslim dominated Nuh-Mewat area of the state.
Permission was granted to organize the “Mahapanchayat” by local police on the condition that there will not be any Hate Speeches against any community or religion.
“Permission has been granted on several conditions including prohibition of Hate speech”, Palwal SP Lokender Singh said while talking to news agency ANI.
“Our team will keep an eye on each and every person and action will be taken against people for any wrong action”, he added.
Two days ago, the Supreme Court of India while hearing a petition on the boycott Muslim calls given at a similarly held Mahapanchayat too had asked the government, in the state as well in the center, to stop Hate Speeches at all costs. The Supreme Court had made similar appeals on at least two occasions in the past six months.
However, despite the police conditions imposed on the organisers and the repeated warnings by the Supreme Court of India, Hate Speeches and threat calls were openly given by the extremist leaders who addressed the Mahapanchayat in Palwal on Sunday.
The right-wing extremist leaders also asked the Hindus not to be afraid of police cases.
“We should immediately ensure getting license of 100 arms in Mewat. Not guns but rifles because rifles easily be used for long-range firing", Haryana Gau Rakshak Dal’s Acharya Azad Shashtri, said.
"It is a do or die situation", he added.
"This country's division was on the basis of Hindus and Muslims. It’s because of (Mahatma) Gandhi that these Muslims stayed back in Mewat", he said, according to India Today.
“We shouldn’t be scared of FIRs. There are FIRs against me also but we shouldn’t be scared,” he said.
The Mahapanchayat was organised by Sarv Hindu Samaj. The organisers claimed speakers were warned not to indulge in Hate Speeches, but some speakers ignored it.
"If you raise a finger, we will cut off your hands”, a speaker was heard saying according to NDTV.
The Mahapanchayat later announced that they will "resume" on August 28 the VHP's Braj Mandal Yatra in Nuh that was disrupted after communal violence in July. The Yatra will be resumed even if the permission is not granted, the Mahapanchayat said.
At the 'Sarva Jatiye Mahapanchayat', participants from Palwal, Gurugram and other nearby places took part, and it was decided that the yatra will resume from Nalhar in Nuh and then pass through Firozpur Jhirka's Jhir and Singar temples in the district.
In Nuh, four battalions of central forces should be deployed permanently, VHP leader from Gurugram Devender Singh said, giving details of the decisions taken at the Mahapanchayat, according to news agency PTI.
A committee of 51 people were formed at the Mahapanchayat that mong other things also demanded that Nuh district should be abolished, and the area should be made cow slaughter free.
The Mahapanchayat also demanded a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe into the July 31 violence, and ₹ 1 crore each as compensation for families of "their people" who were killed in the communal clashes. They further demanded ₹ 50 lakh each for those injured, and recovery of damages during the riots from the accused.
According to local Police, six people, including two Home Guards and a Deputy Imam of Gurgaon's Anjuman Masjid, were killed in the riots.
The local administration later on carried a demolition drive and bulldozed, more than 200 houses and shanties, claiming people, mostly Muslims, staying there were involved in rioting. The demolition drive was stopped only after the intervention by Punjab and Haryana High Court.
