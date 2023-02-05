Judiciary must take note of atrocities on Indian Muslims: AIMPLB

Lucknow: The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) in its Executive Body meeting held in Uttar Pradesh capital Lucknow on Sunday asked the judiciary to take note of atrocities on Indian Muslims, Dalits, and people belonging to other minorities and the weaker section of the society.
“It is urged the courts to take note of atrocities on minorities and weaker sections since the judiciary is the last hope of all citizens”, the Muslim Personal Law Board said in a resolution passed after the meeting held at Nadwatul Ulema in Lucknow.
The All India Muslim Personal Law Board in its meeting today discussed a wide ranging topics including hate speech, Assam government’s crackdown and indiscriminate arrests in the name of child marriage, uniform civil code (UCC), demolition of homes of people accused of wrongdoings and places of worship act.
“In Assam, people are being arrested because years ago they married women who were below 18. This matter is pending a hearing in the Supreme Court of India.
“Hence Assam government should refrain from taking such actions till a verdict comes”, General Secretary of the Muslim Panel, Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani, said.
The board in a resolution passed today also asked the government, court and the civil society to join hands to combat those trying to damage the secular fabric of the country by hate speeches.
“The Muslim panel notices with deep concerns that there are forces that are trying to spread hate in the society. This must end”, it said.
The Board also discussed the issue of uniform civil code and said that the fundamental rights provide freedom of religion to all citizens and bringing the uniform civil code would deprive citizens of the privileges given to them by the constitution.
"Such a code is neither relevant nor beneficial for a multi-religious, multi-cultural and multi-lingual country like India," the Board said in a release.
The Board further objected to the practice of putting down houses and implicating the accused even before law is allowed to take its course.
The protection of Waqf and how it can be used for education of the poor and Muslims, bettering the lives of women and increasing their participation in social life was also discussed.
The Muslim panel in its meeting also discussed the issues faced by the community including laws against religious conversion and the Gyanvapi Masjid case.
“The Places of Worship Act 1992 should be adhered to in word and spirit in national interest”, the board said.
Against the backdrop of ban on Hijab in Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and some other states in the name of dress code, the Muslim panel asked Muslim organisations to establish more and more schools and colleges.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.