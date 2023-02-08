Govt mulls federal law to regulate Online Gaming, Gambling

New Delhi: Minister for Electronics and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday said in the Lok Sabha that several states and union territories have passed laws against online gambling, which he described as a "complex legal issue".
He however stressed on the need to have a federal law.
Replying to questions on issues related to online gambling during Question Hour, Vaishnaw said:
"As many as 17 states have amended the Public Gambling Act and introduced sections against online gambling."
"As many as 17 states have amended the Public Gambling Act and introduced sections against online gambling."
"We should reach a consensus and have a Central act to regulate online gaming and gambling", the minister replied.
The Minister said that the Central government is concerned about the impact of online gaming and gambling on society.
"This is a complex legal issue. As we have a consensus with the state governments, the Centre will come up with an act to regulate online gaming and gambling", the minister said.
"It is important to create a consensus first and then come to Parliament," he further replied.
Tamil Nadu and other states in 2022 banned online gambling after a spate of suicide cases over loss of money.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.