GATE 2023 Answer Keys on Feb 21, Candidate's Response Out

GATE 2023 Answer Key Date: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has published on the official website gate.iitkgp.ac.in Candidate’s Response sheet in PDF whereas it will release the GATE 2023 Answer Keys on February 21.
GATE 2023 was held for 29 papers, including two newly added papers, on 4th, 5th, 11th and 12th February 2023.
IIT Kanpur in the latest update on GATE 2023 official website said Candidate's Response Sheet, also called as OMR Sheet, can be accessed using log-in and password from Application Portal.
IIT Kanpur further said it will publish on February 21 GATE 2023 Answer Keys.
"GATE Answer Keys published on Feb 21 will be provisional", IIT Kanpur said.
"The candidates will be allowed to raise objections, if any, from Feb 22 to 25, 2023", it said adding candidates will be required to pay Rs.500 for each objection.
After releasing the answer keys, IIT Kanpur will assess the objections raised by candidates and declare GATE 2023 Result on March 16 based on the Final Answer Keys.
IIT Kanpur will declare GATE 2023 result on March 16. But the score card of the candidates will be available for download on March 21, 2023.
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur had released on January 09, 2023 the Admit Card (Hall Ticket) of the candidates who have registered for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2023).
IIT Kanpur started through its official website "gate.iitk.ac.in" from August 30, 2022 Online Registration for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2023).
Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is a national examination conducted jointly by Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore and seven Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) at Bombay, Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras and Roorkee on behalf of National Coordination Board (NCB)-GATE, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India.
GATE is a Computer Based Test (CBT). It is conducted for 29 papers including in subjects Aerpospace Engineering, Architecture and Planning, Physics, Chemistry, Statistics, Textile Engineering and Fibre Science, Environmental Science and Engineering, Engineering Sciences, Ecology and Evolution, Humanities and Social Sciences, Geomatics Engineering and Life Sciences.
