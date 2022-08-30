GATE 2023 Registration Starts - Direct Link to Apply

GATE 2023 Registration: IIT Kanpur has started through its official website "gate.iitk.ac.in" from Tuesday August 30, 2022 Online Registration for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2023).
GATE 2023 to be held for 29 papers, including two newly added papers, on 4th, 5th, 11th and 12th February 2023.
While announcing “GATE 2023 Important Dates”, IIT Kanpur said regular registration for the exam will commence from Thursday August 30, 2022 and will continue till September 30, 2022.
Extended registration with late fee will be done from October 01 to 07, 2022.
1. Visit gate.iitk.ac.in
2. Click on the “Apply Online” tab on the home page and complete the registration process
3. Fill GATE 2023 application form
4. Upload required documents including scanned images of photograph and signature
5. Pay GATE registration fee
6. Preview the filled GATE application form 2023
7. Submit the GATE 2023 application form
• Online Application Process Opens on official website gate.iitkgp.ac.in: August 30 to September 30, 2022
• Closing Date of EXTENDED online registration/ application process: October 7, 2022
• Modification and correction in GATE Applications: November 4 to 11, 2022
• "GATE 2023 Admit Card Download" date: January 3, 2023
• GATE 2023 Examination - 4th, 5th, 11th and 12th February 2023
• GATE Answer Key release date: February 21, 2023
• "GATE 2023 Result" declaration date: March 16, 2023
Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is a national examination conducted jointly by Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore and seven Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) at Bombay, Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras and Roorkee on behalf of National Coordination Board (NCB)-GATE, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India.
GATE 2023 will be a Computer Based Test (CBT). It will be conducted for 29 papers including in subjects Aerpospace Engineering, Architecture and Planning, Physics, Chemistry, Statistics, Textile Engineering and Fibre Science, Environmental Science and Engineering, Engineering Sciences, Ecology and Evolution, Humanities and Social Sciences, Geomatics Engineering and Life Sciences.
