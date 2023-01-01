Advocate Feroze Ansari elected new President of All India Muslim Majlis-e-Mushawarat

[Newly elected President of Majlis e Mushawerat and National President of All India Momin Conference Advocate Feroze Ansari (right) with Jameel Karanti (President of All India Momin Conference Malegaon in a file photo. (photo: ummid.com)]
New Delhi: Advocate Feroze Ansari has been elected as the new president of All India Muslim Majlis-e-Mushawerat (AIMMM).
Advocate Feroze Ansari is a practicing lawyer in the Supreme Court of India. He was only a month ago elected unopposed the President of All India Momin Conference (AIMC).
All India Muslim Majlis-e-Mushawarat and All India Momin Conference both organisations are decades old. While the All India Muslim Majlis-e-Mushawarat was formed in 1964, All India Momin Conference was established in 1911.
Advocate Feroze Ansari defeated Aamir Edresy, President of Association of Muslim Professionals (AMP) and Software Engineer who is based in Mumbai.
Advocate Feroze Ansari will take over the rein of All India Muslim Majlis-e-Mushawarat after Prof. Dr. Basir Ahmad Khan who became interim president of the Mushawerat after Navaid Hamid – a renowned social activist based in New Delhi, completed his five-year term as president in 2021.
[Advocate Firoze had visited Jamia Mohammadia Mansoora Campus during his visit to Malegaon in September 2022. (Photo: ummid.com)]
Advocate Feroze Ansari is set to remain President of All India Muslim Majlis-e-Mushawarat for the full five term.
Advocate Feroze has always been at the forefront in raising issues pertaining to Indian Muslims. On this front, he had deposed before Justice Ranganath Mishra Commission and Justice Sachar Committee to share in details the problems of Muslim community in India.
He had recently also met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during his Bharat Jodo Yatra in Burhanpur, Madhya Pradesh and briefed him about the issues facing the Muslims, especially the weavers.
Talking to ummid.com after the Mushawerat election results were announced Sunday, Advocate Feroze vowed to strengthen the organisation and work to resolve the pending issues of the Muslims in India and their upliftment.
[Advocate Feroze Ansari and other members of All India Momin Conference visiting Malegaon Textile Park in September 2022. (Photo: ummid.com)]
“Our top priority will be to work for the resolution of the pending issues of the Muslim community”, he said.
“Besides, we will work as a team to strengthen All India Muslim Majlis-e-Mushawerat (AIMMM) so that it regains its lost glory”, he said.
All India Muslim Majlis-e-Mushawarat (AIMMM or MMM) is a federation of various Muslim organisations in India. Majlis-e-Mushawarat was formally launched at a two-day (August 8–9) meeting in 1964 at the Islamic seminary Darul Uloom Nadwatul Ulama, Lucknow.
Several leading Muslim scholars and clerics, including Syed Abul Hasan Ali Nadvi, attended the meet while freedom fighter and a member in Jawaharlal Nehru's cabinet Syed Mahmud was elected its first president. It was established as an advocacy group in the wake of communal riots in the early 1960s.
Other who headed Muslim Majlis e Mushawerat include Syed Shahabuddin, Dr Zafarul Islam Khan, former Chairman of Delhi Minorities Commission and Editor of The Milli Gazette.
Meanwhile, Jameel Karanti, President of All India Momin Conference Malegaon has congratulated Advocate Firoz Ansari, the newly elected president of the All India Muslim Majlis-e-Mushawerat (AIMMM).
“Advocate Firoz was only a month ago elected unopposed National President of All India Momin Conference. His election as President of Majlis e Mushawerat is a historic moment and will help in strengthening both the organisations”, he said.
