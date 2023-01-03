Abu Dhabi to host Global Information Technology Challenge for People of Determination 2023

Abu Dhabi (UAE): The Emirate of Abu Dhabi, represented by the Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination (ZHO), will host the “Global Information Technology Challenge for People of Determination” (GITC) Competition 2023.
Prime Minister of UAE Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum had introduced the term People of Determination to describe people with special needs or disabilities who were formally called special needs in 2016.
The GITC, aimed at enhancing digital awareness and teach digital skills to youth of determination with developmental disabilities, is being held in the Middle East for the first time.
The competition is an initiative that flows directly into the national policy to empower people of determination launched by the UAE government. It is in line with the strategy of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi for people of determination, looking to make Abu Dhabi an inclusive environment that allows equitable access to people of determination and upholds their rights.
The competition enables people of determination to access information using their capabilities without assistance from others. It also bridges the digital divide, which represents one of the challenges for any digital transformation initiative for this category of people of determination (people with developmental disabilities), according to WAM news agency.
Abdullah Abdul Ali Al Humaidan, Secretary-General of Zayed Higher Organisation, welcomed the competition's hosting in Abu Dhabi.
"Hosting the GITC demonstrates the State’s status, ability and significant success factors for various events and occasions, in addition to its integrated infrastructure and fundamental pillars. In light of the wise leadership’s support for development operations in multiple fields, it impresses the world every time with its superior ability and its keenness to achieve the highest rates and standards of organisational success", he said.
“Hosting this challenge achieves the vision of the UAE in general, and the Emirate of Abu Dhabi in particular in serving people of determination, and its efforts to build bridges of cooperation and exchange experiences with the relevant authorities, at local, regional and global levels, regarding the development and exchange of experiences with various international bodies specialising in matters of people of determination", he added.
Al Humaidan indicated that the GITC is a project that enhances the information and communication technology capabilities of young people of these categories, lays the foundation for social progress and improves awareness of their digital accessibility. UAE will be the first country in the Middle East and the Arab region to host the event.
The GITC began in 1992 in South Korea to reduce the digital divide for people of these categories. Since 2011, GITC has been expanded to include young people of determination worldwide, focussing on Asia and the Pacific region, to enhance their participation in society by accessing higher education and finding job opportunities. In 2024, it will be developed into a more sustainable competition by enhancing the credibility of the internationally renowned competition and the independence of the participating countries.
The competition consists of six areas, with the possible participation of people of determination in only one area. First: the assessment of the presentation creation and edition skills; second: the evaluation of skills necessary to use functions and calculate and edit data in certain circumstances using Excel; third: the assessment of skills of research and use of information that deals with daily life problems using the international information network (Internet); fourth: the assessment of skills of making and editing videos that deal with specific topics creatively; fifth: evaluating the Scratch Programme skills for Self-Driving Car Simulation (Coding), and sixth: assessing skills to make life more suitable for people of determination through information technology or the basic idea.
The ZHO participated in the competition in India in 2018 with one student and in Japan in 2021 (remotely) with four students.
The participating countries in this competition are the Republic of China, the Philippines, India, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Thailand, East Timor, Kyrgyzstan, Cambodia, South Korea, Malaysia, Mongolia, Nepal, and the UAE.
