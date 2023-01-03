Adani a VIRUS that Indians need to clean: Medha Patkar

[Medha Patkar delivering Nutan Varsh Vyakhyan Mala in Malegaon Monday January 02, 2023. (Photo: ummid.com)]
Malegaon: Noted activist and social reformer Medha Patkar Monday said India is infected by “Adani Virus” that the Indians need to clean.
“India has been currently infected by Adani Virus that we Indians need to clean to save the country”, Medha Patkar said while addressing “Nutan Varsh Vyakhyan Mala” – Public Lecture organised on the start of New Year.
“We need to have “anti-Adani” groups in every nook and corner of the country if we want to save the constitution”, she said.
Patkar also said what the country is witnessing today is unequal distribution of wealth and life for common man is becoming tougher with every passing day.
[Medha Patkar met the youth and asked them to join her "Nafrat Chodo, Samvidhan Bachao" campaign. (Photo: ummid.com)]
“Adani gets away with more than 1600 crores every day when some of us can’t even earn 300 rupees”, she said.
“We are against this unequal distribution of wealth, not against development”, she said.
She also recalled how thousands and thousands of crore rupee loans of some industrialists have been waived off while farmers are committing suicide because of non-payment of their loans.
“Adani is not only one of the richest persons but a huge amount in loan is due against him. People like Nirav Modi and Vijaya Mallya ran took thousands of crores and ran away from the country. Not the country alone, these people are also ruining our banks”, she said.
“Yet there is no action against them but farmers are harassed if they take small amounts in loans to save their crops”, she said.
“How long will you allow this injustice to prevail?” she asked and urged her audience to stand-up against the forces who are trying to destroy the country and its constitution.
Criticising the “Mall Culture”, Medha Patkar said huge amount is being spent on establishing malls, flyovers and highways whereas women in rural areas are still struggling to get drinking water.
“We are building malls, flyovers and highways. But, women in villages are forced to walk miles on dented trails for few litres of drinking water”, she said.
“On the other hand hundreds of acres of lands are forcibly taken from farmers and tribals at the same time also inflicting irreparable damages to environment”, she said.
“All this being done in the name of “Ease of Doing Business”. We don’ want this. We want “Ease of Living” and a peaceful life for all”, she said.
Giving the example of Climate Activist Greta Thunberg, Medha Patkar urged the youth, present in the meeting in a huge number, to work for water conservation and land rights to save the environment and climate.
Earlier in the day Medha Patkar had also held over two-hour ling meetings with the office bearers of All India Momin Conference in Malegaon and deliberated on a wide ranging issues plaguing Malegaon.
Shocked by the poor infrastructure of the city, Medha Patkar wondered if the Municipal Corporation and its members are indeed their duties.
[Medha Patkar addressing a meeting called by All India Momin Conference leaders in Malegaon. Also seen are President of All India Momin Conference Malegaon Jameel Karanti and Patron Maulana Ayyub Qasmi (Photo: ummid.com)]
“I have been told that the Malegaon Municipal Corporation has a huge budget of 500 crore rupees. Where this entire amount is going? I couldn’t see any development here”, she said, adding local citizens should make their representatives accountable for poor infrastructure and lack of basic facilities.
“There are laws using which you can make the members accountable”, she said also advising to build a new team who are committed and honest.
“We tried this in villages and tribal areas where tired of the leaders from mainstream political parties, local activists contested local elections, won and they are doing remarkably well”, she said.
Medha Patkar was also in shock to learn that the people in Malegaon are fighting since last 75 years for the recognition of local freedom fighters who were punished and hanged for revolting against the British government.
“If the freedom fighters of Chauri Chaura in Bihar can have Shaheed Smarak in their name why not those from Malegaon?” she wondered.
“At both places, local freedom fighters and activists of Khilafat Movement revolted against the British government. One gets recognition the other doesn’t. Why?” she asked.
She says this is the right time to recognise and build a memorial for the freedom fighters of Malegaon when India is celebrating Amrut Mahotsav to commemorate 75 years of Independence.
Medha Patkar also discussed with organisations of local textile weavers and labourers about the issues they are facing, especially the electricity tariff and fair wages.
