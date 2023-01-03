AS Dulat, Ex-RAW Chief, joins Bharat Jodo Yatra

New Delhi: Former Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) chief A.S. Dulat joined Congress MP Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Delhi on Tuesday.
Dulat joined the Yatra and walked alongside Rahul Gandhi before it entered Uttar Pradesh.
Dulat was also the former Special Director of the Indian Intelligence Bureau. After retirement he served as an advisor on Jammu and Kashmir in the Prime Minister's Office from January 2000 to May 2004.
Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi also joined the Yatra in Delhi when it resumed after a break of nine days.
The Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday afternoon and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra along with UP Congress workers were lined up at Loni Border to welcome the Yatra.
As the Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, AICC General Secretary in-charge of UP, Priyanka Gandhi, welcomed the Yatra at the Loni border and called his elder brother Rahul Gandhi a 'fighter'.
Addressing the Yatra, Priyanka Gandhi said:
"I'm proud of my elder brother. People are raising questions about his security, but God will keep him safe as he is fighting for the country and is on the path of truth."
"I'm proud of my elder brother. People are raising questions about his security, but God will keep him safe as he is fighting for the country and is on the path of truth."
She said that as the Yatra moves towards Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir, people should remember that unity is key to development.
"The BJP spent spent crores of rupees to tarnish his (Rahul Gandhi's) image, but nobody can buy my brother," she said.
Former Chief Minister and Veteran Leader of Jammu & Kashmir Farooq Abdullah also joined the Bharat Jodo Yatra today.
From Uttar Pradesh the Yatra will be in Haryana from January 6 to 10, in Punjab from January 11 to 20, and also spend a day in Himachal Pradesh on January 19. The Yatra will enter Jammu and Kashmir on the evening of January 20.
The Yatra will culminate in Srinagar on January 30 with the hoisting of the national flag.
The Yatra has covered 3,122 km so far, from Gandhi Mandapam in Kanyakumari to the Red Fort in Delhi.
Over the course of 108 days, the Yatra has covered 49 districts in nine states and one Union Territory -- Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana and Delhi.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.