UAE to launch portal enabling residents to rate govt performance

Dubai: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) cabinet has approved the launch of Government Services Observatory (GSO), an interactive portal that the residents will be able to use to rate the performance of government.
The portal will also display real-time public satisfaction with government services as per the citizen's rating.
The first of its kind initiative has been passed in the first meeting of the UAE cabinet held in 2023. The meeting was chaired by Vice-President (VP) and Prime Minister (PM) of the UAE and Dubai’s Ruler, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.
The UAE cabinet has also approved five government priorities for this year during the meeting. They are:
Establishing the national identity, Enhancing environment’s sustainability, Developing the educational system, Accelerating the Emiratisation process and Expanding UAE's international economic partnerships, said a Wam news agency report.
In addition, UAE Cabinet also authorized a roadmap, including 33 projects and a national action plan until 2030. The roadmap involves steps to improve agriculture and dry lands and minimize climate change’s effects on the ecosystem.
The cabinet also approved a decision to regulate permits for space-related activities. This will boost investments and attract investors from all over the world, according to Khaleej Times.
The cabinet also decided to ensure compensation for damage caused to third parties during space activities and to regulate space resource activities.
Addressing the cabinet Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said, "Our country in 2022 was among the top five countries in the world in 339 developmental, economic and social indicators, thanks to the efforts of an integrated government system, coordinated efforts and young energies that continued day and night."
"Today, we start a new journey in 2023, in which we compete with ourselves and race against time, so that our country will be the first and the best, God willing", he added.
Despite being a Middle Eastern country, UAE is striving to become a liberal economy with a diverse range of opportunities for foreign tourists and global investors.
