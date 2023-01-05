logo

 

Thursday January 5, 2023 12:45 PM, IAS

Samsung budget phone Galaxy F04 now on sale - What's new?

New Delhi: Samsung has introduced a new affordable smartphone which comes with a 5000mAh battery, at a price of Rs 9,499.

The Galaxy F04 comes with a 16.55cm HD+ display and a glossy design, says the tech giant.

It will be available in two colours -- Jade Purple and Opal Green in a 4GB+64GB storage variant.

"Galaxy F04 has been designed for consumers looking for fast performance at an affordable price," said Rahul Pahwa, director of Mobile Business, Samsung India.

Galaxy F04 Specification

The new smartphone is powered by a MediaTek P35 processor that can clock up to 2.3GHz.

 

It also comes with up to 8GB RAM with "RAM Plus feature", which provides "improved performance, faster multitasking, seamless app navigation and uninterrupted gaming".

"The RAM Plus solution allows users to add virtual RAM as per their requirements," the company said.

Expandable storage

Moreover, the smartphone comes with expandable storage of up to 1TB.

 

Other features

It also comes with "Android 12 out of the box and comes with four years of security updates and two times operation system (OS) upgrades, making it a future-ready smartphone."

Additionally, it supports Face Unlock for privacy, and features 13MP+2MP dual rear camera and 5MP front camera.

The Galaxy F04 will be available on Samsung.com, Flipkart and select retail outlets starting January 12, the tech giant said.



