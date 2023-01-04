GATE 2023 Admit Card Delayed: IIT Kanpur

GATE 2023: Candidates appearing for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2023) should note that their Admit Card (Hall Ticket) that was supposed to be released Tuesday January 3, 2023 is delayed.
IIT Kanpur, the authority to conduct GATE in 2023 cited "operational reasons" behind the delay in publishing the admit card.
"Due to operational reasons, Admit Card Download is delayed", IIT K said but did not give more details.
IIT K however said the GATE Admit Card will be released on January 09.
"Due to operational reasons Admit Card Download is delayed, and now it will be enabled on 9th January 2023", IIT Kanpur said.
According to the GATE schedule earlier released by IIT Kanpur, GATE 2023 will be held for 29 papers, including two newly added papers, on 4th, 5th, 11th and 12th February 2023.
Candidates should note that once Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur releases the GATE 2023 admit card, it will be available for download on the official website: gate.iitk.ac.in.
IIT Kanpur started through its official website "gate.iitk.ac.in" from August 30, 2022 Online Registration for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2023).
The last date of application was September 30, 2022. It was however extended till October 04, 2022.
Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is a national examination conducted jointly by Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore and seven Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) at Bombay, Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras and Roorkee on behalf of National Coordination Board (NCB)-GATE, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India.
GATE 2023 will be a Computer Based Test (CBT). It will be conducted for 29 papers including in subjects Aerpospace Engineering, Architecture and Planning, Physics, Chemistry, Statistics, Textile Engineering and Fibre Science, Environmental Science and Engineering, Engineering Sciences, Ecology and Evolution, Humanities and Social Sciences, Geomatics Engineering and Life Sciences.
