GATE 2023: Last date to apply [Without Late Fee] extended

GATE 2023: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur, official authority to conduct Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering this year (GATE 2023) has extended the last date of application till October 04.
As per the original GATE Schedule, the last date of application was September 30, 2022. At the same time IIT-K said application with late fee can be done from Oct 1 to 07, 2022.
However in the notification released Friday, IIT-K said candidates who have so far not able to apply for GATE 2023 can do so till October 04, 2022.
Accordingly, the candidates who could not, by any reason, apply before Oct 4 can register and apply by paying late fee from Oct 5 to 7, 2022.
GATE 2023 will be held for 29 papers, including two newly added papers, on 4th, 5th, 11th and 12th February 2023.
IIT Kanpur started through its official website "gate.iitk.ac.in" from August 30, 2022 Online Registration for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2023).
1. Visit gate.iitk.ac.in
2. Click on the “Apply Online” tab on the home page and complete the registration process
3. Fill GATE 2023 application form
4. Upload required documents including scanned images of photograph and signature
5. Pay GATE registration fee
6. Preview the filled GATE application form 2023
7. Submit the GATE 2023 application form
• Online Application Process Opens on official website gate.iitkgp.ac.in: August 30 to October 04, 2022
• Closing Date of EXTENDED online registration/ application process: October 7, 2022
• Modification and correction in GATE Applications: November 4 to 11, 2022
• "GATE 2023 Admit Card Download" date: January 3, 2023
• GATE 2023 Examination - 4th, 5th, 11th and 12th February 2023
• GATE Answer Key release date: February 21, 2023
• "GATE 2023 Result" declaration date: March 16, 2023
Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is a national examination conducted jointly by Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore and seven Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) at Bombay, Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras and Roorkee on behalf of National Coordination Board (NCB)-GATE, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India.
GATE 2023 will be a Computer Based Test (CBT). It will be conducted for 29 papers including in subjects Aerpospace Engineering, Architecture and Planning, Physics, Chemistry, Statistics, Textile Engineering and Fibre Science, Environmental Science and Engineering, Engineering Sciences, Ecology and Evolution, Humanities and Social Sciences, Geomatics Engineering and Life Sciences.
