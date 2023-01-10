JNUEE December 2022 Result Declared

JNUEE 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the result of JNU Entrance Exams (JNUEE) conducted in the month of December 2022 on the website jnuee.jnu.ac.in.
"Result of the exams has been declared on jnuee.jnu.ac.in", the NTA said in an official notification released Tuesday January 10, 2023.
"The JNU has also communicated to all the selected candidates in various courses to block their seats", it added.
National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination (JNUEE-2022) in 8 shifts from 07-10 December 2022 for admission to Ph.D. Programmes offered by JNU for the academic year 2022-23.
The exams were held in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode in 39 cities across India at 43 Centres.
The test was of objective type, comprising Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs). The Exam was conducted in English only (other than language courses).
A total number of 37 Deputy Observers, 48 Observers, 32 City-Coordinators, 18 Regional Coordinators and 02 National Coordinators were deployed at these centres to oversee the smooth and fair conduct of the examination.
"The examination was conducted with due COVID-19 precautions", the NTA said.
Applicants of JNUEE can apply for maximum of three field of studies of their choice for the same level of programme.
"Accordingly, 22,818 applications were received from 13,705 applicants for Ph.D. programmes offered by JNU", the NTA said,
