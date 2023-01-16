Saudi Hajj Ministry issues new guidelines for GCC Nationals, Repeater Mehram

[A kid enjoys rains in Makkah Haram as he performs Umrah with his parents. The Kingdom is witnessing regular rains since last one month that has turned most of Makkah landscape green.]
Riyadh: Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah Sunday issued new guidelines for Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) nationals who are residing in the Kingdom and local Saudi citizens who wish are registered as Mahram – Male Guardian for female pilgrims.
Saudi Arabia had started from January 05, 2023 receiving application and online registration from domestic pilgrims who wish to perform Hajj this year. The domestic pilgrims included Saudi citizens, expats and the foreign nationals living in the Kingdom and having a valid Iqama.
The GCC Nationals who are residing in the Kingdom do not come under this category and hence cannot apply through local Hajj portals and enjoy the Hajj package meant for domestic pilgrims.
"Aspiring Hajj pilgrims of GCC countries who are residing currently in Saudi Arabia will not be able to register in the allocated seats for companies and establishments of domestic pilgrims of this year's Hajj season", the Ministry said.
"Gulf nationals can register for Hajj through the missions of their countries", it added.
"Registering for this year's Hajj will only be for pilgrims who have Saudi ID, or valid residency (Iqama) during the registering period which will expire in the 17th of the month of Dhul Hijjah 1444", the Ministry said.
Six Arab States Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates (UAE) form the GCC.
In another important decision, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah said domestic pilgrims who had performed Hajj in the previous years can also apply for Hajj 2023 provided they are registered as Mahram or Male Guardian for a woman pilgrim.
“Pilgrims who had performed the previous years' Hajj can also do so on this season, provided that they register as men guardian (Mahram) of women, whether as a husband, brother, father or son”, the Ministry said.
The decision is important as repeat pilgrims are allowed to apply for Hajj only after five years. The condition has been put in place to manage the number of pilgrims applying for the annual pilgrimage to Makkah.
Pilgrims should note that there will not be any draw for the domestic pilgrims this year and whoever applies for Hajj 2023 (Hajj 1444) will be allowed to perform the annual pilgrimage to Makkah.
This is in contrast to the previous year when only 150,000 domestic pilgrims were allowed to perform Hajj. The final list of domestic and local pilgrims was prepared with the help of electronic draw system.
For Hajj 1444 AH however the Kingdom has decided to do away with the draw system, also known as lottery system, for the local and domestic pilgrims.
Also for Hajj 2023, the Kingdom has decided to restore the number of pilgrims (pilgrims quota) to pre-Pandemic levels.
In yet another decision to make Hajj 2023 easier for the domestic pilgrims, the Ministry announced four different Haj packages and also allowed the applicant to make payments in installments.
