Will AI replace your job, half of those working in UAE say YES

Dubai: More than half of those currently working in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) fear losing their jobs to Artificial Intelligence (AI) by 2033, a latest survey has revealed.
The survey on how AI and the latest technologies affect people’s life was carried out by communications advisers duke+mir, in association with YouGov.
The poll of about 1,000 UAE residents also found that the youngsters are particularly worried about how technology will affect their career prospects.
“55% said they worried their roles would be replaced by AI or robots by 2033”, The National said in a report.
The survey revealed that 66% of individuals under 25 were worried about AI and robots taking their jobs in the next decade, compared to 57% of those between the ages of 25 and 44, and 43% of those aged 45 and older sharing the same concern.
The survey also found more locals worried of losing their jobs in comparison with Western expatriates in the UAE.
“60% Emiratis are concerned by AI and robots replacing their roles as compared to 45% of their western expatriates”, the survey revealed.
The survey comes amidst rampant layoffs and job cuts by big tech and business firms including Microsoft, Google, Amazon and others.
The survey also found that 70% of UAE residents think it has become harder to separate their work and personal life because of technology since 2020.
“People in the UAE are finding it very difficult to balance how they use technology, whether that is at work, at home or out and about with friends and family", Jonathan Ivan-Duke, Co-founder and Partner at duke+mir, is quoted by Khaleej Times as saying.
"We are prioritising using our phones over people sitting right in front of us. This data shows we need to develop better ways to control our use of technology and perhaps learn to enjoy face-to-face interactions more", he added.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.