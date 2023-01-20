After 'Karbala' remark, JD(U) leader demands 'Muslim Safety Act'

Patna: While standing firm on his 'Karbala' remarks that he had made in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh district two days ago, JD-U leader Gulam Rasool Balyawi Friday demanded the government to enact "Muslim Safety Law".
"I am firm on my statement and will not take it back," Balyawi said.
"Karbala is meant to sacrifice everything. We will give everything but we cannot allow humanity and brotherhood to be sacrificed," he said.
Balyawi, who is National General Secretary of Janata Dal United (JD-U) and a former Rajya Sabha member, also sought a 'Muslim Safety Act' to keep the rights of Muslim community intact in the country.
"At present, the government is declaring our youths terrorists and keeping them in prisons. If our children are protesting, they are being killed. Hence, we need a Muslim Safety Act in the country," Balyawi said.
On Wednesday while targeting sacked BJP leader Nupur Sharma, he said: "We will turn the cities into Karbala, if anyone would point fingers at Prophet Mohammad (peace be upon him)."
The video of his speech went viral on social media today on Friday.
Balyawi made these remarks while addressing a convention on social reform that was conducted by an organisation called 'Idara-e-Shariah' at the Karbala Maidan near Barhi town of Hazaribagh district Wednesday.
Nupur Sharma, during a TV debate show in June 2022, had made objectionable remarks on Muslims and Islam. Following her statement, protests erupted at several places in the country. Even several Gulf countries made objections to her remarks.
Later, she apologised and unconditionally withdrew her statement noting that it was never her intention to hurt anyone's religious feelings.
