Two men dressed in dark set Indian Consulate in San Francisco on fire

Tuesday July 4, 2023 10:57 AM, ummid.com with inputs from Agenciess

Indian Consulate

San Francisco: Two men dressed in dark clothes carrying a container that seeminlgy had some inflammable liquid walked up to the gate of the Indian Consulate in San Francisco and set it on fire in a stunning breach of security.

The incident took place on July 02, 2023 between 1:30 am and 2:30 am.

This is the second such attack, first one in March this year, on the Indian Consulate in San Francisco. The attackers last time were carrying Khalistani flags.

There was no staff in the consulate at the time of the attack, and hence the incident could not harm anyone.

The fire was immediately brought under control by the San Francisco Fire Department.

"A criminal offense"

The U.S. condemned the vandalism and attempted arson against the Indian Consulate.

“The US strongly condemns the reported vandalism and attempted arson against the Indian Consulate in San Francisco on Saturday (July 1),” State Department spokesman Mathew Miller said in a tweet early Tuesday.

“Vandalism or violence against diplomatic facilities or foreign diplomats in the US is a criminal offense,” he added.

Indian officials have taken up the incident with US authorities, especially the FBI, which is already investigating the March attack on the same mission.

 

