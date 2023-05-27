DU Academic Council proposes to drop Allama Iqbal from syllabus

New Delhi: The Academic Council of Delhi University Friday passed a motion to remove a chapter on renowned Poet and Philospher, Sir Muhammad Iqbal, also known as Allama Iqbal, from the Political Science syllabus, members of the statutory body confirmed.
The chapter titled 'Modern Indian Political Thought' is part of BA's sixth-semester paper, officials said, adding that the matter will now be presented before the Executive Council of the university that will take the final call, according to the news agency PTI.
"A motion was brought regarding a change in the syllabus of political science. As per the motion, there was a chapter on Iqbal that has been removed from the syllabus," said an Academic Council member.
A unit on Iqbal titled 'Iqbal: Community', which is part of the syllabus was reviewed by news agency PTI.
There are 11 units as part of the course with the objective to study important themes through individual thinkers.
Other thinkers that are also part of the course include Rammohan Roy, Pandita Ramabai, Swami Vivekananda, Mahatma Gandhi, and Bhimrao Ambedkar.
"The course has been designed to give students a glimpse into the richness and diversity within the Indian political thought," the syllabus mentions.
The course is aimed to equip students with a critical understanding of modern Indian thought, it adds.
Born in 1877 in Sialkot in undivided India, Allama Iqbal wrote the famous song 'Saare jahan se achha'. His poetry has inspired and is still a source of inspiration for millions around the world.
Allama Iqbal's Shikwa and Jawab e Shikwa became so famous that writer and journalist Khushwant Singh translated them into English. The translation titled Shikwa and Jawab-i-Shikwa: Iqbal's Dialogue with Aallah is among the best sellers.
Iqbal's famous Sare Jahan Se Acha Hindustan Hamara is one of the most popular poems, sung especially on the occasion of the Independence Day and Republic Day.
Formally known as "Tarānah-e-Hindi", Sare Jahan Se Acha Hindustan Hamara was first published in the weekly journal Ittehad on August 16, 1904. Allama Iqbal publicly recited it the following year at Government College, Lahore (now in Pakistan) where he was a lecturer. It later quickly became an anthem of opposition to the British Raj.
