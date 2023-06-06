JEE Advanced 2023: Question Papers published, Response Sheet on June 9

JEE Advanced 2023: IIT Guwahati has released on Monday June 05, 2023 the Question Papers - Paper 1 and Paper 2, of JEE Advanced 2023 on its official website jeeadv.ac.in.
The Candidates Responses (OMR Response Sheet) will be published on Friday June 09, 2023, candidates should note.
JEE Advanced was held in India and abroad on Sunday June 04, 2023.
JEE Advanced is conducted for admission in IIT and other premium engineering institutions located in select cities of India.
Candidates who appeared for the important entrance exams can download the question papers from the official website.
1. Click here to go to the official website: jeeadv.ac.in.
2. Click on "Paper 1" or "Paper 2" in the Announcement Section of the Home Page.
3. The Question Paper will be available for reference in PDF.
Candidates should note that they do not require to log-in to download the question paper.
This is unlike the Candidates Responses (OMR sheet) for which a candidate is needed to log in using ID and Password.
As per the JEE Advanced Schedule 2023, OMR sheet or candidates responses will be published on Friday June 09, 2023.
On the other hand, JEE Advanced Provisional Answer Keys will be released on June 11 whereas Final Answer Key and JEE Advanced 2023 Result will be declared on June 18, 2023.
