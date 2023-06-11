Direct 2nd Year Post SSC Diploma 2023 Maharashtra: Steps to Apply

DTE Maharashtra Direct 2nd Year Post SSC Diploma Admission 2023-24: Online registration of the students seeking admission in Direct Second Year Post SCC Polytechnic Diploma Courses in Engineering and Technology for the year 2023 is starting through the official website dte.maharashtra.gov.in from Monday June 12, 2023.
According to the Direct Second Year Post SSC Diploma Admission notification 2023 issued by DTE Maharashtra, online registration will start on Monday June 12, 2023.
The last date of application, online registration and document verification is July 03, 2023.
According to the DSD 23 Admission Schedule, DTE Maharashtra will publish Provisional Merit List on July 05, 2023. Grievances if any will be accepted from July 6 to 9, 2023, and the DSD Final Merit List will be published on July 11, 2023.
1. Click here to go to the official website: dsd23.dtemaharashtra.gov.in.
2. Click on "Candidate New Registration".
3. Read the given instructions carefully and complete the Online Application Form.
4. Upload Qualification Details, Photos, Payment and other details.
5. Take the printout of the completed application form and submit at nearest FC.
Candidates should note that DTE Maharashtra has started from this year online verification of documents. To use this facility, candidates are required to select "e-Scrutiny Mode" while filling the registration form.
"Such candidate shall fill online application form and upload the required documents from any computer/smartphone connected to internet from anywhere. Such candidate need not have to visit to FC for verification and confirmation of the application form. His/Her application & documents shall be verified and confirmed by the FC through e-Scrutiny Mode", DTE Maharashtra said.
Students who do not want to use online verification facility need to visit the FC to verify their documents.
Online Registration: June 12 to July 03, 2023
Display of the Provisional Merit list for Maharashtra State/All India/J & K Migrant candidates on website: July 05, 2023
Submission of grievance, if any, for all type of Candidates: July 06 to 09, 2023
Display of the Final Merit list of Maharashtra State/All India/ J & K Migrant candidates on website: July 11, 2023
DSD23 CAP Round Date: To be announced later
The DTE has released on its official website Information Brochure (Marathi and English) and detailed admission notification dor DTE DSD23 admission process, though it is yet to confirm the CAP Round dates.
DTE Maharashtra has however released Provisional Seat Matrix CAP Round Admission 2022-23, 2021-22, 2020-21 and 2019-20 along with round wise Cut-off list for previous years for reference of the students.
Direct Second Year Post SSC Diploma admission are conducted in Civil, Mechanical, Information Technology (IT), Computer Engineering group, Electronics and Telecommunications, Electrical Engineering group and other streams.
