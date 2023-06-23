The Bihar board closed OFSS 11th Inter application process 2023 on June 17, 2023 after extending multiple times the last date of application. Read More

OFSS Bihar Intermediate Selection List 2023: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is set to release soon, 2023 OFSS Intermediate Merit List, also known as 1st Selection List, of students who have registered for admission in Class 11 through Online Facilitation System For Students website www.ofssbihar.info.
Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) had published the Class 11 Intermediate Admission 2023-25 Notification on its official website www.ofssbihar.info as well as local newspapers on May 15, 2023, and started online application and registration from May 17, 2023.
The last date was initially fixed as May 26, 2023. It was however first extended up to June 7 and then lastly till June 17, 2023.
The release date of OFSS 2023 1st selection list, also known as First Merit List, has not been officially confirmed. The Bihar board sources however said the OFSS Merit List will be released "very soon".
"The Online Facilitation System For Students (OFSS), Bihar portal has issued online 1st Selection List/ First Merit List/ Result for taking admission in Intermediate (11th) class in Bihar all colleges for session 2023-25 in Science, Commerce and Arts stream by Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB). Before Apply Online Read The Official Advertisement Carefully", Bihar School Examination Board said in a message posted on its website.
"The Online Facilitation System For Students (OFSS), Bihar portal has issued online 1st Selection List/ First Merit List/ Result for taking admission in Intermediate (11th) class in Bihar all colleges for session 2023-25 in Science, Commerce and Arts stream by Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB). Before Apply Online Read The Official Advertisement Carefully", Bihar School Examination Board said in a message posted on its website.
"Intermediate Admission Session 2023-25 First Selection List will be declared soon", Bihar School Examination Board sources said.
Once released the Inter or Class 11 selection list will be available for download on the official website ofssbihar.info.
1. Click here to go to the OFSS website: ofssbihar.info.
2. In Important Official Links section click on 1st Merit List.
3. Enter User name and ID if asked.
4. Check your name in the list if it is in PDF.
1. Click here to go to the OFSS website: ofssbihar.info.
2. In Important Official Links section click on 1st Merit List.
3. Enter User name and ID if asked.
4. Check your name in the list if it is in PDF.
BSEB had earlier launched the Online Facilitation System for Students (OFSS) website (www.ofssbihar.info) for Class 11 Admission 2023-25, informing the aspirants that the admission process will start soon.
Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) starts receiving Online Application Form for taking admission in Intermediate (Class 11) in all colleges of Bihar in Science, Commerce and Arts streams after 10th result is declared. BSEB declared 10th result on March 31, 2023.
11th or Intermediate admission process in Bihar is fully online and is conducted through Online Facilitation System for Students.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.