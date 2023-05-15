OFSS Bihar 11th Admission 2023 Notification Out; Registration Starts May 17

OFSS Bihar Inter (Class 11) Admission 2023: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has published the Class 11 Intermediate Admission 2023-25 Notification on its official website www.ofssbihar.info as well as local newspapers.
According to the OfSS Bihar 11th Admission Notification released today, online application and registration will begin from Wednesday May 17, 2023.
The last date of application has been fixed as May 26, 2023.
BSEB had earlier launched the Online Facilitation System for Students (OFSS) website (www.ofssbihar.info) for Class 11 Admission 2023-25, informing the aspirants that the admission process will start soon.
Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) starts receiving Online Application Form for taking admission in Intermediate (Class 11) in all colleges of Bihar in Science, Commerce and Arts streams after 10th result is declared. BSEB declared 10th result on March 31, 2023.
11th or Intermediate admission process in Bihar is fully online and is conducted through Online Facilitation System for Students.
Candidates should note that there are 9 steps for admission in Class 11 Bihar colleges. All steps are explained in detail in the prospectus as well as on the website.
The first step starts with students filling the Common Application Form through the website which will be made online soon.
Students are also advised to download the prospectus from OFSS Admission Portal and carefully read it. Besides other details, the prospectus contains last date to upload marks, sports and other quota, date of releasing BSEB OFSS Intermediate Merit List 2023.
The students who have passed the Matriculation Examination or 10th Class or equivalent examination from Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), Central Board for Secondary education (CBSE), Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) or any other State board are eligible to apply online for admission. CBSE Class 10 and ICSE students can fill the form once they get their result sheet and score card.
Last year, online admission process for Class 11 in Bihar was started on June 22, 2022. The admission notification was published on June 21, 2022.
The students are meanwhile advised to keep visiting official website ofssbihar.info for the latest update on 11th admission.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.