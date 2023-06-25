JoSAA 2023 Mock Seat Allotment 1 Today - Direct Link

JoSAA 2023 Mock Seat Allotment Round 1: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) for admission to IITs, NITs, IIEST, IIITs and Other-GFTIs based on JEE Advanced 2023 score is set to display on its official website josaa.nic.in Mock Seat Allocation-1, also called as Mock Seat Allotment Round 1, today i.e. Sunday June 25, 2023.
"Display of Mock Seat Allocation-1 based on the choices filled-in by candidates as on June 24, 2023, 20:00 IST will be done on June 25 at 11:30 am", the JoSAA 2023 schedule says.
1. Click here to go to JoSAA 2023 website: josaa.nic.in.
2. Click on the link marked as "Mock Allotment Result 1" on the home page.
3. Log in using JEE Main 2023 Roll Number and Password.
4. Click on the given link to check seat allotted to you as per your choices.
1. Click here to go to JoSAA 2023 website: josaa.nic.in.
2. Click on the link marked as "Mock Allotment Result 1" on the home page.
3. Log in using JEE Main 2023 Roll Number and Password.
4. Click on the given link to check seat allotted to you as per your choices.
Candidates should note that even after the display of Mockt Test allotment result today, online registration and counselling process will continue as the last date of application is June 28, 2023.
Candidates should also note that there will be one more mock allotment on June 27 before the release of final and actual seat allocation on June 30, 2023.
Candidates should also note that allottment of seats today is just a mock allocation and not final allotment of seats. Mock allocation is published to give candidates an idea of how the counselling process is done.
JOSAA Online Registration start date and choice filling: June 19, 2023.
Display of Mock Seat Allocation-1 based on the choices filled-in by candidates as on June 24, 2023, 20:00 IST: June 25, 2023
Display of Mock Seat Allocation-2 based on the choices filled-in by candidates as on June 26, 2023, 17:00 IST: June 27, 2023
Last date of JOSAA registration and choice filling: June 28, 2023.
Seat Allocation (Round 1): June 30, 2023.
Seat Allocation (Round 2): July 06, 2023
Seat Allocation (Round 3): July 12, 2023
JOSAA Online Registration start date and choice filling: June 19, 2023.
Display of Mock Seat Allocation-1 based on the choices filled-in by candidates as on June 24, 2023, 20:00 IST: June 25, 2023
Display of Mock Seat Allocation-2 based on the choices filled-in by candidates as on June 26, 2023, 17:00 IST: June 27, 2023
Last date of JOSAA registration and choice filling: June 28, 2023.
Seat Allocation (Round 1): June 30, 2023.
Seat Allocation (Round 2): July 06, 2023
Seat Allocation (Round 3): July 12, 2023
JoSAA registration has started after JEE Advanced 2023 result is declared by IIT Guwahati Sunday. Key points of the registration process are compiled as under.
Filling-in of choices: Candidates may fill-in their choices of Institutes and branches in decreasing order of their preference. Candidates are strongly urged to fill-in as many choices of their interest as possible.
Locking of choices: Candidates MUST “lock” their choices. For candidates who do NOT lock their choices, their last saved choices will be locked automatically when the time-window for filling-in of choices closes.
Number of rounds of seat allocation: JoSAA will conduct six rounds that is 1st through 6th rounds of seat allocation for academic programs offered by Institutes under JoSAA 2023.
Seat acceptance: Candidates allotted a seat must pay the seat acceptance fee (through SBI e-Challan/SBI NetBanking/SBI debit cards) and get the documents verified at any reporting center (josaa.nic.in) for provisional seat acceptance .
Participation in subsequent rounds: A candidate is required to fill option for ‘freeze’, ‘slide’ or ‘float’ the choice of academic program.
Dual Reporting: If in a subsequent round, a candidate’s allotment from NIT+ system changes to an IIT, the candidate MUST report ONCE AGAIN at an IIT reporting centre, similarly if a candidate’s allotment from IIT changes to an NIT+ system, the candidate MUST report ONCE AGAIN at any NIT+ reporting centre, failure to do so will result in forfeiture of seats allocated in both NIT+ system and IIT.
Withdraw option: A candidate, who has already accepted a seat, can withdraw the seat by reporting at a reporting center up to sixth round of seat allocation.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.