OFSS Inter 1st Selection List 2023, Intimation Letter Published

OFSS Bihar Intermediate 1st Selectiom List 2023: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released OFSS Inter 2023 1st Selection List or Merit List of students who have applied for admission in Class 11 (Intermediate) for the academicyear 2023-24 through Online Facilitation System For Students website www.ofssbihar.info.
1. Click here to go to the OFSS website: ofssbihar.info.
2. Browse down and click on "Download 1st Merit List - Active on 27 June 2023
3. Enter Mobile Number and Password and then entre the captcha code as you see in the box.
4. Click on Submit button.
Along with Class 11 Intermediate Merit List, also called as Selection List, BSEB has also published OFSS Intimation Letter that students can download now.
The cut off marks have also bee uploaded.
Candidates should note that there is a separate link to apply for Slide Up Process and Re-Open admission online form for Grace Marked Applicant from June 27 to July 3, 2023.
Last date to confirm admission and reporting date is also July 3, 2023.
The students whose name appeared in the Merit List or Selection List should download the Intimation Letter from the official website and complete the Admission Process.
"Admission process for the students whose name appear in first merit list should be completed from 27 June 2023 to 03 July 2023", BSEB said.
Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) had published the Class 11 Intermediate Admission 2023-25 Notification on its official website www.ofssbihar.info as well as local newspapers on May 15, 2023, and started online application and registration from May 17, 2023.
The last date was initially fixed as May 26, 2023. It was however first extended up to June 7 and then lastly till June 17, 2023.
BSEB had earlier launched the Online Facilitation System for Students (OFSS) website (www.ofssbihar.info) for Class 11 Admission 2023-25, informing the aspirants that the admission process will start soon.
