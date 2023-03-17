Ramadan 2023: Dr Saud al-Shuraim will not lead Taraweeh at Masjid al Haram, Makkah

Makkah: Dr Saud al-Shuraim will not lead Taraweeh during Ramadan 2023 (Ramadan 1444 AH) at Masjid al Haram in Makkah, it has been officially confirmed by the Presidency of the Two Holy Mosques.
Sheikh Abdur Rahman al-Sudais, President of the General Presidency of the Two Holy Mosques, Thursday released the complete list of the Imams who will lead the Taraweeh – Special Night Prayers offered during the Holy Month of Ramadan.
The name of Dr Saud al-Shuraim is not in the list.
Dr Saud al-Shuraim had earlier resigned as Imam of Masjid al Haram in Makkah after 32 long years of exemplary service record.
It was however reported that al-Shuraim, one of the most prominent Imams of the Grand Mosque in Makkah, will temporarily join the Imams to lead Taraweeh Prayers during the month of Ramadan.
It has now been confirmed that the worshippers from around the world who offered Taraweeh led by Dr Saud al-Shuraim for 32 long years will miss him.
“Following his retirement as Imam of Masjid Al Haram earlier this year, the Imam has kindly stepped away from leading Taraweeh Prayers at Masjid al Haram”, local media reported.
The news of Dr Saud al-Shuraim’s resignation was reported by some local media groups, and also by ummid.com.
The General Presidency of the Two Holy Mosques, had neither confirmed nor debunked these reports.
The Presidency however now confirmed that al-Shuraim will not lead Taraweeh prayers during Ramadan 2023.
Meanwhile, videos of Dr Saud al Shuraim captioned as "Sheikh Shuraim bids Farewell to the Grand Mosque" is making rounds and widely shared on the social media.
A farewell poem, reportedly written by Sheikh Saud Al Shuraim and recited by Sheikh Zafar bin Rashid Al Nutayfat is also viral on social media.
After months of keeping silence, the Presidency has also confirmed al-Shuraim’s departure from the service, but said he has not resigned, but retired.
“Imam and Khateeb of Masjid al Haram, Sheikh Dr Saud bin Ibrahim Shuraim, appointed in 1991, a voice of Haram for 32 years, retired on October 6th 2022 corresponding to 12 Rabi al Awwal 1444”, the Presidency confirmed the retirement of the Imam today”, local media reported Thursday.
The Presidency of the Two Holy Mosques' list of the Imams who will lead the Tarweeh prayers include five names - Sheikh Abdur Rahman as-Sudais, Sheikh Yasir ad Dawsary, Sheikh Bandar bin Abdulaziz Baleelah, Sheikh Maher bin Hamad, Sheikh Abdullah Awad al-Juhany,
