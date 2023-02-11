Imam Al Haram who resigned is Saud al Shuraim: Report

Makkah: The Imam and Khateeb of Haram who resigned from the auspicious and coveted post is renowned scholar Dr Saud al Shuraim.
The ummid.com was among the first to report that “a prominent Imam of one of the Two Holy Mosques has resigned as Imam and Khateeb after several decades of serving.”
The ummid.com published this report on January 11, 2023, and at that time neither the identity of the Imam who resigned was confirmed nor the name of the mosque – Masjid Al Haram Makkah or Masjid An Nabawi (The Prophet’s Mosque) Madinha.
It is now being revealed by the local media that the Imam who has resigned from his post is Dr Saud al Shuraim.
Dr Shuraim served as Imam and Khateeb of Masjid Al Haram in Makkah for 32 long years.
Till a few years ago only two Imams of Masjid al Haram Makkah were famous. One Sheikh Abdul Rahman Al Sudais and the other Sheikh Saud al Shuraim.
The two used to lead the ten rakats of Taraweeh prayers each during Ramadan.
Muslims world over would take pride in reciting the Holy Quran the way these two prominent and most respected Imams of Masjid al Haram in Makkah are mastered in.
It is however now reported that Sheikh Saud al Shuraim has resigned.
“According to multiple sources, Sheikh Saud Al-Shuraim has resigned from the position of Imam of the Grand Mosque in Makkah”, The Holy Mosque’s, the Twitter handle, which tracks the daily happenings at the Two Holy Mosques said in a tweet.
“He has resigned as Imam and Khateeb of the Grand Mosque in Makkah for personal reasons”, the reports said.
Sheikh Saud al Shuraim was born on October 15, 1966 in Saudi Capital Riyadh. He was appointed as Imam of Masjid Al Haram Makkah on February 07, 1992.
Dr Shuraim had graduated Imam Mohammad Ibn Saud Islamic University in Riyadh. He received his doctorate form Umm al Qura University Makkah where he also served first as Professor and later as Dean of the Department of Shariah and Islamic Studies.
In 1992, a Royal decree appointed Al-Shuraim a judge at the Makkah Grand Court, where he served for nearly three years. A year later he was appointed to a lecturer position at the Grand Mosque, in addition to his duties as an Imam and a judge. Al-Shuraim has published several books and scientific research.
Meanwhile, it is also being reported that Dr Shuraim could return, though temporarily, as Imam during Ramadan to lead the Traweeh prayers.
“Dr Saud al Shuraim can return in a temporary role to lead Taraweeh prayers which will be confirmed in due time before Ramadan”, it is being reported.
The report however has neither been confirmed nor refuted by the General Presidency of The Two Holy Mosques which is headed by Sheikh Abdul Rahman Al Sudais.
"His recitation will be missed. His recitation always takes me to haram", a Twitter user wrote.
"What a legend!! Insha Allah for whatever reason... I just wish he returns back to the HARAM as an Imaam", another user wrote.
"Only Allah knows how much bad i feel. It’s always my dream to pray behind him. He will be missed greatly!" another Twitter user responded.
"May Allah continue to reward him for all that he has been doing. We will miss his beautiful recitations", one more user reacted in these words.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.