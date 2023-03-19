Domestic Hajj Registration 2023: First timers can apply till Ramadan 10, 1444H

Hajj 2023 Registration: The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah in Saudi Arabia Saturday announced that the first timer domestic pilgrims can apply for Hajj 2023 till 10th of Ramadan, 1444 AH.
“Domestic pilgrims who have never performed Hajj and wish to perform the annual pilgrimage for the first time can apply till Ramadan 10, 1444H tentatively corresponding to April 1, 2023”, the Ministry said.
Domestic pilgrim category is for Saudi citizens and expatriates and foreigner living in Saudi Arabia on work visa.
The Haj application window will open after 10th of Ramadan for the pilgrims who have performed Hajj before 5 years and more, the ministry said.
“Citizens and residents who have performed the Hajj rituals before 5 years and more, will be able to submit a request to perform the rituals after 10th of Ramadan 2023 until the available places run out”, the ministry said.
As per the rule, Saudi government Hajj permit to domestic pilgrims only after 5 years. The decision is taken to control the rush of local pilgrims as more than 2 million pilgrims from all over the world already throng the Holy cities of Makkah and Madinha during the Hajj season.
The Saudi Ministry of Haj and Umrah had started online registration of domestic pilgrims from January 05, 2023.
The online application for Hajj was done through the Hajj website for domestic pilgrims - https://localhaj.haj.gov.sa/ or via Nusuk app.
A detailed guidelines and eligibility criteria for the local and domestic pilgrims can be accessed on the Hajj ministry’s website.
While starting registration for this year’s Hajj, the Ministry of Haj Saudi Arabia also released the details of 04 packages to choose from for the local pilgrims.
Besides other facilities, the 04 packages and their cost have been decided mainly depending on the accommodation in Makkah, Mina and Arafat.
The Hajj package cost mentioned by the Ministry of Haj are: 1. SR 11,841 to SR 10,596, 2. SR 8,458 to SR 8,092, 3. SR 13,150 and 4. SR 3,984.
Pilgrims should note that there will not be any draw this year and whoever applies for Hajj 2023 (Hajj 1444) will be allowed to perform the annual pilgrimage to Makkah.
This is in contrast to the previous year when only 150,000 domestic pilgrims were allowed to perform Hajj. The final list of domestic and local pilgrims was prepared with the help of electronic draw system.
For Hajj 1444 AH however the Kingdom has decided to do away with the draw system, also known as lottery system, for the local and domestic pilgrims.
