Bihar Inter Result 2023 Live Updates: The Bihar board has improved the pass percentage of BSEB 12th Inter Exam 2023 result of which was declared today.
As per the result released by the BSEB today, the board registered an overall pass percentage of 83.70. Pass percentage in 2022 was 80.15%.
Streamwise, Pass Percentage of Science students is 83.93%, that of Art students is 82.74 and of Commerce students is 93.95%.
All three Inter toppers are females. They are:
BSEB Inter Science topper: Ayushi Nandan 474 marks, 94.8%
Bihar 12th Commerce topper: Somaya Sharma 475 marks, 95%
Bihar 12th Art topper: Mohaddesa 475 marks, 95%
02:10 PM: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has declared Class 12 (Class XII Intermediate) 2023 result on its official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in today i.e. Tuesday March 21, 2023.
The Bihar board headquartered in Patna released online BSEB Inter 2023 result today at 02:00 pm.
BSEB Secretary Anand Kishor had earlier confirmed that the Bihar 12th result of Arts, Science and Commerce streams will be released today i.e. Tuesday March 21, 2023 at 02:00 PM.
The result was declared in a press conference at BSEB headquarters in Patna.
Candidates who had appeared for the Intermediate exam in Bihar should note that the result of Arts, Science and Commerce all three streams will be declared today.
Along with the result, the BSEB also released 12th Inter Merit List and List of Toppers.
1. Go to the result website: biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
2. Click on the link "BSEB Class 12th Result 2023".
3. Enter your roll number.
4. Click on "Get Results".
5.
Take a printout
Candidates should note that along with board official websites - onlinebseb.in, biharboardonline.com, biharboard.ac.in and bsebinteredu.in, the Bihar board exam results are also declared on bihar.indiaresults.com - board's partner website to host results.
The result can also be checked via SMS and using Mobile App.
This year too, the BSEB conducted 12th board exams 2023 from February 01 to 11 before all other boards.
Along with the result, the board will also publish the 12th Merit List 2023 which will contain the names of Intermediate board exam toppers finalised after verification.
In 2022, the Bihar board had declared the 12th exam result on March 16. The board had declared 12th Inter result in 2022 in just 19 days after the exams.
Meanwhile, the BSEB 10th result can also be declared within in the next few weeks - most probably by the end of this month.
