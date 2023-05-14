Karnataka to have Hijab wearing Kaniz Fatima, 8 other Muslims as MLAs

Karnataka Assembly Election 2023: The newly elected 224-member Karnataka Assembly will have a total of 9 Muslims as MLAs, including Hijab wearing Kaniz Fatima.
Kaniz Fatima has won the 2023 Assembly Elections in Karnataka from Gulbarga North constituency. She was the only Muslim Congress woman candidate in Karnataka.
Kaniz Fatima, a sitting MLA from the same seat, was one of the organizers of the largest rally held in Karnataka against the ban on Hijab imposed by the now defeated BJP government.
Kaniz Fatima defeated BJP’s Chandrakanth Patil, a Lingayat youth leader in a very close contest. She bagged a total of 80,973 votes with 45.28% vote share as against Patil’s 78,261 votes with 43.76% vote share to win the Gulbarga North seat with a margin of 2,712 votes.
Kaniz Fatima joined active politics a few months before the 2018 Assembly polls when her husband Qamarul Islam, a minister and six-term local MLA, passed away.
Besides Kaniz Fatima, 08 other Muslims have also won the 2023 state elections in Karnataka - all of them are from the Congress party.
The Janata Dal (S) which ended winning a total of 19 seats said none of its 23 Muslim candidates could win the polls. The BJP had not fielded any Muslim.
The Muslim MLAs who have won the 2023 election in Karnataka are:
1. Rahim Khan from Bidar, 2. U.T. Khader from Mangaluru, 3. Tanveer Sait from Mysuru, 4. Asif (Raju) Sait from Belagavi north, 5. Rizwan Arshad from Shivaji Nagar, 6. B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan from Chamarajpet, 7. Kaneez Fatima from Gulbarga North, 8. Iqbal Hussein from Ramanagara and 9. N.A. Haris from Shanti Nagar.
All of them have been re-elected, except Asif (Raju) Sait and Iqbal Hussein, who are entering the Assembly for the first time.
As many as 7 Muslim MLAs had won the Karnataka elections in 2018 whereas in 2013, total number of Muslim MLAs in the Karnataka Assembly was 11.
Overall, the Congress party has won a total of 135 seats in the house of 224 with a vote share of 42.9, according to the final result announced by the Karnataka State Election Commission.
The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) which played all types of communal and divisive politics so as to hide its failure and win the elections could win just 66 seats with a vote share of 36%.
Janata Dal (S) which was dreaming to become King maker eneded up with just 19 seats.
