Internet access now available to all ChatGPT Plus users

Mumbai: In yet another landmark tech development, ChatGPT has now been granted access to internet and web to answer queries.
OpenAI’s now sensational invention ChatGPT upon its launch did not have access to internet. The popular AI tool was able to answer queries based on inbuilt information. Its knowledge was also limited to dates, events and people prior to around September 2021.
With access to internet, ChatGPT will be able to access information from third-party knowledge sources and databases, including the web.
OpenAI had in March this year had announced its plan to grant internet access to ChatGPT. The feature was later made available to limited number of users.
OpenAI however last Friday released 70 plug-ins for all ChatGPT Plus users that also includes access to world wide web.
“We’re rolling out web browsing plugins to all ChatGPT Plus users over the next week. Moving from alpha to beta, they allow ChatGPT to access the internet and to use 70+ third-party plugins.
" Upon subscribing to ChatGPT Plus, plugins will automatically be activated within settings under “Beta Features.”
The subscription service, priced at $20 per month, grants users access to OpenAI’s advanced ChatGPT-4 model, which is a significant improvement over ChatGPT-3.
In addition, ChatGPT Plus subscribers gain exclusive access to over 70 third-party plugins, according to OpenAI.
The new plugins offer a diverse range of functionalities, including the ability to parse website content, visualize and analyse data, and even assist in learning foreign languages. While users have the freedom to install as many plugins as they desire, they can only utilize up to three at a time.
A chatbot with internet access is risky as OpenAI’s own research has found.
An experimental system built in 2021 by the AI startup, called WebGPT, sometimes quoted from unreliable sources and was incentivized to cherry-pick data from sites it expected users would find convincing — even if those sources weren’t objectively the strongest.
Likewise, Meta’s since-disbanded BlenderBot 3.0 too had access to the web. But it quickly went off the rails, delving into conspiracy theories and offensive content when prompted with certain text.
