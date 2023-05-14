ISC 12th Result 2023 Out; Aryaan Tariq, Riyaa, Manya among 5 Toppers

ISC Class 12th Toppers List 2023: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has announced the results of the Indian School Certificate (ISC) Class XII (Class 12th ) 2023 exam and toppers list on its official website.
According to the result data, a total of 5 students have secured the Rank 1 position in ISC Class 12 Result 2023. Out of the 5 ISC Toppers, 3 are girls.
1. Riyaa Agarwal - 99.75 per cent
2. Ipshita Bhattacharyya - 99.75 per cent
3. Mohd Aryaan Tariq - 99.75 per cent
4. Subham Kumar Agarwal - 99.75 per cent
5.
Manya Gupta - 99.75 per cent
The board recorded an overall pass percentage of 96.93% in the 2023 ISC 12th Exam 2023. This is lower than 2022 result when the pass percentage was 99.38%.
A total of 98,505 students had appeared in the exams. Of them 51,781 were boys and the rest were girl students.
The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) had earlier said it will declare on its official website cisce.org and results.cisce.org the results of the Indian School Certificate (ISC) Class XII (Class 12th ) 2023 exam today i.e. Sunday May 14, 2023.
"ISC results will be published on14/05/2023 at 03:00 PM IST", the Council said in a single line message posted on its official website.
1. Click here to go to ISC Class 12 Result Page: cisce.org.
2. Select Course.
3. Enter UID and Index Number.
4. Enter the Captcha code as you see.
5. Click on 'Show Result' button.
6. Take a print out of the scorecard for future reference.
The ISC 2023 results will also be available via SMS.
To receive the Indian School Certificate (ISC) Class XII (Class 12th ) 2023 exam results by SMS, the candidate will require to type ISC followed by their seven digit unique ID code and send message to 09248082883.
About a lakh students from India and abroad appeared in the ISC 12th exam 2023 held from February 13, 2023 to March 31, 2023.
ISC 2022 Examination Results was declared on Sunday, 24th July 2022 when the overall pass percentage was 99.38. The Pass percentage of girl students is 99.52 whereas that of boys is 99.26.
ISC 12th exam 2021 was cancelled due to Covid-19 and result was prepared based on internal assessment.
The overall Pass Percentage of ISC12th 2020 exam was 96.08 - a marginal improvement as compared to 2019 when the pass percentage was 96.52. The Council did not publish Merit List and Toppers name in 2020 because of the Covid-19.
Overall Pass Percentage of ISC 2018 exam was 96.21%. Saman Waheed of Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh was among 07 All India Toppers of the Indian School Certificate (ISC) Class XII (Class 12th ) 2018 exams.
