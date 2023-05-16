UPSC Civil Services [2023] Coaching at Jamia Millia - All You Need to Know

New Delhi: Centre for Coaching and Career Planning (CCCP), the Residential Coaching Academy (RCA) at Jamia Millia Islamia has invited applications for free coaching with hostel facility from Minorities, SCs, STs and women who wish to appear in UPSC Civil Services Preliminary as well as Main exam 2023-24.
The selection of the candidates for Free Coaching will be held through a Written Test and Essay which is scheduled to be held on June 11, 2023.
The exam will be held in Delhi, Srinagar, Jammu, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Lucknow, Guwahati, Patna, Bengaluru, and Malappuram in Kerala.
The written test will be followed by personal interview. The result and final list of those selected will be published on the Jamia official website.
According to the exam schedule, the result of the written test will be declared July 10, 2023. The interview will be held from July 13 to 24, 2023.
The written test would comprise General Studies and CSAT (Objective Type) on UPSC model, and Essay Writing in English/Hindi/Urdu to test the candidate's ability to express themselves in an organized and structured manner. The duration of the test will be two hours.
Application forms may be downloaded from Jamia's website or collected from the office of the Centre for Coaching & Career Planning, Jamia Millia Islamia on all working days.
The JMI started online registration on April 20, 2023. The completed application in all respect has to be submitted latest by May 25, 2023.
Regitsration for waiting list candidates will start on Augusut 8, 2023, and confirmation of their admission will be done on August 10, 2023.
The Residential Coaching Academy is funded by the University Grants Commission (UGC) to provide free coaching and residential facilities to students belonging to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and minorities.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.