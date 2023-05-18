Kiren Rijiju sacked as Union Law and Justice Minister

New Delhi: In a major setback for Kiren Rijiju, PM Modi Thursday removed the Arunchal Pradesh leader as Union Law and Justice Minister.
Kiren Rijiju was earlier in news for his out of the cuff comments against the Indian judiciary and supreme court judges.
PM Modi has appointed Arjun Ram Meghwal as the new Minister of Law and Justice, and moved Kiren Rijiju to Earth Sciences, a communique from the Rashtrapati Bhavan said Thursday.
On the advice of PM Modi, President Droupadi Murmu has approved this change in the cabinet.
According to this new change, till now Rijiju, who was holding the responsibility of the Union Ministry of Law and Justice, has now been assigned the Ministry of Earth Sciences.
Meghwal has been given independent charge as Minister of State in the Ministry of Law and Justice along with his current ministry.
The move comes even as the Supreme Court of India on Monday April 15 dismissed a Special Leave Petition filed by Bombay Lawyers Association challenging High Court's order dismissing its PIL against Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Law Minister Kiren Rijiju for their remarks in public about the doctrine evolved by the Top Court and the Collegium system for appointment of Judges.
The Association in its petition has claimed that the Vice President and Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, now sacked, had launched a "frontal attack" on the top judicial institution in the most derogatory language, without any recourse available under the constitutional scheme to change the status quo as per law.
It argued that the unbecoming behaviour by persons holding constitutional posts is lowering the majesty of the Supreme Court in the eye of public at large and is exciting dissatisfaction, the Association claims adding that they have committed "criminal contempt".
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.