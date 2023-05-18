logo

 

TN 10th, 11th 2023 Exam results to be declared Friday

Read More

Thursday May 18, 2023 3:19 PM, ummid.com with inputs from IANS

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu School Education Department will release the examination results of Classes 10 and 11 on Friday, May 19, 2023.

While the results of Class 10 board examinations will be announced at 10 a.m., Class 11 results will be announced at 2 p.m. on the same day.

Link to check TN Board Exam 2023 Result

The students can access the results from the websites:

www.tnresults.nic.in and www.dge.tn.gov.in.

The results can also be viewed at the National Informatics Centre (NIC) at the respective district collectorates, its branch offices, and in public libraries.

The Tamil Nadu School education department conducted the board examination for Class 11 students from March 14, 2023 to April 5, 2023.

The class 10 board examinations were held from April 6 to April 20, 2023.

 

