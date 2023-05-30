Emotions run high as Sakshi, Vinesh and Bajrang reach Har Ki Pauri to discard their Medals

New Delhi: Top Indian wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia, along with hundreds of their supporters, have reached Har ki Pauri in Haridwar to discard all their medals in the river Ganga.
A large number of people gathered in Har ki Pauri as the protesting wrestlers got ready to discard their world and Olympic medals in the holy waters as a mark of protest against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over allegations of sexual harassment.
अपने मेडल गंगा में प्रवाहित करने हरिद्वार घाट पर पहुंचे खिलाड़ी.#WFI #WrestlersProtest #SakshiMalik #Vineshphogat #BajrangPunia #गंगा_नदी #साक्षी_मलिक #BrijBhushanSharanSingh #Rajput #Haryana#हरिद्वार pic.twitter.com/hoBU13PT7J— "Journalist" Raushan Rajput (@Raushan523) May 30, 2023
Sakshi and Bajrang are Olympic bronze medallists while Vinesh has won medals at Asian and Commonwealth Games.
Besides these, the three top wrestlers, who are spearheading the protest against the WFI chief and BJP MP, have won numerous medals at international and national level.
The videos from the spot in Haridwar are going viral on social media where Sakshi, Vinesh and her cousin Sangeeta can be seen sobbing as their husbands tried to console them.
They sat on the banks of the river holding their citations and looking emotionally distressed.
Meanwhile, protesting wrestlers have cancelled their plans to consign their medals in Ganga as of now.
Protesting wrestlers later handed their medals to Bhartiya Kisan Union chief and Balian Khap head Naresh Tikait, who had reached Haridwar's Har ki Pauri to stop them from putting these into the Ganga as a symbolic act of protest against Wrestling Federation of India Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, whom they have accused of sexual harassment.
Tikait, along with the wrestlers, have now given five days to the government to sort out their demands, failing which wrestlers will go ahead with their decision to submerge their medals in the Ganga.
