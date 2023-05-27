KCET 2023 Answer Key released; Last date to raise objections May 30

Karnataka CET 2023: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has released on its official website kea.kar.nic.in Provisional Answer Key of the Karnataka Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (UG CET 2023) held on May 20, 21 and 22, 2023.
1. Click here to go to official website: kea.kar.nic.in.
2. Click on "UG CET 2023 - Provisional Answer Key".
3. To raise objections, click on the link marked as "UGCET- 2023 Provisional key answer objections link"
4. Click on Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics or Biology as per your choice.
5. UG CET 2023 Answer Key in PDF will be downloaded.
Candidates who appeared for KCET 2023 should note that KEA has published UGCET Answer Key subject-wise i.e. separately for Biology, Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics.
Candidates who appeared for KCET 2023 should note that in case they find any error in the Provisional Answer Key, they can raise objections till 11:00 am on May 30, 2023.
"Candidates should note that 11:00 am on May 30, 2023 is the end time to raise objections", the KEA said.
"Candidates should clearly mention subject, version code and question number. Objections should be raised only Online", it added.
KCET 2023 was held on from May 20 to 22, 2023. The Kannada language test was held on May 22, 2023.
Candidates should also note that KCET 2023 result are based on the Final Answer Key. KEA will release the KCET Final Answer key later.
KCET 2023 result will be declared a day or two after the Final Answer Key is published.
The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) had earlier made available on its official website kea.kar.nic.in marks entry link ahead of UGCET 2023 result declaration.
The last date to enter mark is May 31, 2023.
