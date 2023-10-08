Netanyahu, Settlers terror provoked the latest Resistance attack: PNI

[An elderly Palestinian couple visiting their home forcibly snatched by Israeli settlers.]
Ramallah (West Bank): The United States, United Kingdom and their allies have condemned Hamas for what they called “unprovoked attacks on Israel”, the Palestinians however claimed otherwise, accusing Netanyahu and settlers responsible for the latest escalation in violence.
Mustafa Barghouti, General Secretary of the Palestinian National Initiative (PNI), commenting on the Hamas assault on Israel said the latest attacks were forthcoming, and are direct response of the repeated provocations by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and settlers.
“This initiative by the Resistance that we saw today is a response to Israeli settlers’ terror that has taken place all over the West Bank with the protection of the Israeli army”, he said while talking to Al Jazeera.
Resistance is the reference to Hamas – which is short of “Ḥarakah al-Muqāwamah al-ʾIslāmiyyah” in Arabic meaning "Islamic Resistance Movement".
“It is a response to the fact that the Israeli army and the settler terrorists killed 248 Palestinians including 40 children”, Barghouti, who is a member of the Palestinian Legislative Council since 2006, said.
“It is a response to the attacks on Aqsa Mosque and the process of Judiasation of not only Jerusalem and Al Aqsa Mosque but whole of the West Bank”, he added.
“It is a reaction to what Netanyahu did when he raised a map in the United Nations of Israel including the whole of the West Bank, Gaza Strip and the Golan Heights and the international community kept silent about it”, he said.
Meanwhile, the death toll in Israel due to the unprecedented assault by Hamas Saturday October 07, 2023 not seen in the last 50 years has killed more than 250 people and have also left over 1,500 others injured.
Hamas militants who launched the deadly strike by sea, air and on ground seized control of at least three occupied territories and captured more than 50 people, majority of them Israeli soldiers, including high ranking officers.
‘Israel’ took control of most of the water reserves for Palestinians, forcing them to obtain a permit from the Israeli authorities to construct any new water installation system. pic.twitter.com/ILFpRvBPcE— PALESTINE ONLINE(@OnlinePalEng) October 6, 2023
Israel has confirmed its soldiers and citizens have been “abducted” by Hamas militants but it did not confirm their number.
Hamas militants have also released some footages that show Israeli captives receiving medical aide and treatment in local hospitals.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu who is leading a far-right government in Israel in a televised address said, “We are at war”.
In response to Hamas attack in Israel, Netanyahu also ordered bombardment of Gaza that destroyed and razed to ground many building, including 11-storey Palestine Tower in the heart of the blockaded city.
Netanyahu said his country was “embarking on a long and difficult war” against Hamas.
“The war was forced upon us by a murderous attack by Hamas,” Netanyahu wrote on X.
“An offensive has started and “will continue without reservation and without respite – until the goals are achieved”, he wrote.
Netanyahu also vowed to turn the besieged Palestinian enclave into a “deserted island”, an assertion that led to the fears of a huge ground invasion of Gaza.
Israelis pouring cement on water springs used by Palestinians in south Hebron pic.twitter.com/P9rHXiFWUQ— What the media hides. (@narrative_hole) July 26, 2023
Israel’s Security Council has also cut the electricity, and fuel and goods supply into Gaza and approved steps to bring about the “destruction of the military and governmental capabilities of Hamas”, according to a statement.
Palestinians health department have said more than 232 residents have been killed in the Israeli air strikes and over 1600 others injured.
Meanwhile, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has called an emergency closed consultations at UN headquarters in New York at 03:00 pm Sunday (19:00 GMT) over the escalating violence in Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories.
The 15 current members of the UNSC will attend the consultations.
