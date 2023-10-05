AI Image Generator DALL-E 3 Now Available In Bing Chat

San Francisco: DALL-E 3, Open AI’s latest text-to-image model, is now generally available to all Bing Chat and Bing Image Creator users, tech giant Microsoft announced Thursday October 05, 2023.
DALL-E 3 was earlier available only to Bing Enterprise users and Bing Image Creator. It is however now available to everyone.
DALL-E 3 is the third and latest version of OpenAI’s image generating model.
The OpenAI's DALL-E powered AI image generator was in April this year made available on Desktop for Edge users around the world.
AI Image Creator allows users to create an image simply by using their own words to describe the picture they want to see.
The DALL-E 3 has a number of enhancements, including the capacity to consistently and accurately follow user instructions.
According to Microsoft, the latest version of DALL-E understands prompts far better than before and is able to generate images that are both more creative and more photorealistic.
"The OpenAI DALL-E 3 model provides advancements that improve overall image quality and detail, as well as higher accuracy for human hands, faces, and text in photos," Microsoft said in a blog post.
"The OpenAI DALL-E 3 model provides advancements that improve overall image quality and detail, as well as higher accuracy for human hands, faces, and text in photos," Microsoft said in a blog post.
Furthermore, DALL-E 3 is not a standalone product but has been integrated into Bing Chat and ChatGPT making it much easier to use, the company said.
The latest AI tool hence makes it possible to generate and enhance images by conversing with a chatbot rather than trying to endlessly perfect your initial prompt, Microsoft said.
The DALL-E latest version also has new safety features, such as invisible watermarks with time and date stamps to identify AI content, and a moderation system that automatically removes inappropriate or harmful images.
Meanwhile, Microsoft has also started to roll out a new update to its Paint App, Paint Cocreator, a new AI-powered experience which is powered by DALL-E.
Using feature Paint can be used to generate artwork by describing in a few words what you want to create.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.