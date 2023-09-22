Watch: In LS live debate, BJP MP Calls Muslim Member Terrorist, Pimp

New Delhi: In an incident which will be remembered as a dark chapter in the Parliamentary history of India, BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri threatened and hurled abuses on fellow member Danish Ali during a debate in the Lok Sabha that was broadcasted live.
Ramesh Bidhuri is the Member of Parliament South Delhi. Associated with the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), Bidhuri and his family have been active members of the Rashtriya Swayam Sewak Sangh (RSS) – a right wing Hindu extremist organisation, from their early childhood.
In the debate Thursday September 21, 2023, Ramesh Bidhuri was praising Prime Minister Modi, giving him the credit for the success of India’s unmanned Moon mission – Chandaryaan-3.
Perhaps enraged by interruption by BSP Member Kunwar Dalish Ali, Ramesh Bidhuri suddenly started hurling abuses on him and threatening to kill him.
“Yeh ugrawaaadi (militant), yeh aatankwaadi hai (terrorist), ugrawaadi hai, yeh aantankwaadi hai,” Bidhuri can be heard shouting during the proceedings.
In the video that is shared by TMC MP Mahua Moitra and others, the BJP MP can be seen repeatedly referring to Danish Ali as a “Mullah aatankwadi, bharwa (pimp) and katwa (circumcised).”
“Baahar phenko iss mulle ko (Through this ‘mullah’ out),” Bidhuri, the MP from South Delhi, said and threatened “to kill him”.
BJP MP @rameshbidhuri calling MP Danish Ali a “Bharwa” (pimp), “Katwa” (circumcised), “Mullah Atankwadi” & “Mullah Ugrawadi” ON RECORD in Lok Sabha last night.Keeper of Maryada @ombirlakota Vishwaguru @narendramodi & BJP Prez @JPNadda along with GodiMedia- any action please? pic.twitter.com/sMHJqaGdUc— Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) September 22, 2023
To make the shameful even worst, RaviShankar Prasad and Harsh Vardhan, former Union Ministers and senior members of the BJP, were seen laughing as their party colleague hurled abuses on a fellow MP in the Indian Parliament’s Lower House.
The incident drew a massive outrage with members from the opposition parties demanding Bidhuri’s suspension from the House.
"What Ramesh Bidhuri said about Danish Ali is highly condemnable. The more it is criticised, the less it is. I think this is a fit case for suspension and the strictest punishment should be taken against him," Senior Congress Leader Jairam Ramesh said.
Demanding action against the BJP member, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra said Speaker Om Birla could "feel free" to initiate a privilege motion against her for "calling you out".
"But I am asking you here and now -- what action are you taking against Ramesh Bidhuri?" she wrote on social media platform X originally launched as Twitter.
Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh, who has been suspended from the Parliament merely for protesting against the government’s handling of ethnic violence in Manipur, also demanded action against Bidhuri.
"They (BJP) are doing hooliganism. The language used by Ramesh Bidhuri inside the House is the language of a goon, mafia. He abused and used the terrorist word for a respected MP”, Sanjay Singh said.
“The insult of Danish Ali is an insult to all opposition MPs”, he added.
“I raised the Manipur issue and I was suspended, why no action is being taken against him. Action should be taken against him," Sanjay Singh said.
Following the massive outrage, Speaker Om Birla warned the BJP MP of "severe action”.
Birla, according to officials, took serious note of the offensive words used by Ramesh Bidhuri, and warned him of "strict action" if he repeated such behaviour.
As opposition leaders slammed the BJP MP and demanded action against him, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed regret in the House.
"I express regret if the opposition is hurt by the remarks made by the member," the Defence Minister said.
The opposition party leaders however termed Rajanth Singh’s “apology” and “insuffiecent”, and reiterated their demand to suspend the BJP MP.
“Defence minister Rajnath Singh has apologised but that is insufficient. I have never heard such language. This language should not be used inside or outside the Parliament. This is an insult to not only Danish Ali but all of us”, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said.
“The beginning of the new Parliament has been done by Bidhuri and his words. This shows the intentions of the BJP. What Bidhuri is saying is the BJP's intention”, he said.
“I think this is a fit case for suspension and the strictest punishment should be taken against him," the Congress MP said.
Commenting on the foul and higly derogatory language used by the BJP Member of Parliament, former Cheif Minister of Jammu and Kashmir and an MP Omar Abdullah said he was not surprised as the Muslims have been regularly hurled upon such abuses outside the parliament.
“If he (Bidhuri) has only said 'terrorist', we are habitual to hearing it. These words were used against the whole Muslim community", the National Conference leader said.
"I can't understand, how Muslims associated with the BJP can tolerate this. This shows what they think about Muslims. They should be ashamed", he added.
